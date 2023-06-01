In Vermont, coyotes are subject to hunting 365 days a year. Coyotes are killed any time, day or night, using high-tech, game-calling devices and thermal night scopes, oftentimes by brutal methods. We’ve seen photos posted by Vermont hunters displaying dead coyote pups strung from utility poles, whole families nailed to trees, coyotes mauled by hunting hounds, and other harrowing images. Coyote hunting standards should be fair, and brought into the 21st century. But Vermont Fish & Wildlife continues to put their head in the sand and promotes status quo.

Thanks, in part, to wildlife advocacy organizations like the Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition, HSUS and Protect Our Wildlife, Vermont enacted a ban on wanton waste last year. Unfortunately, the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Commissioner did not support including coyotes that are hunted in the wanton waste ban. He did, however, mention an interest in pursuing discussions to limit the coyote hunting season. But that was merely lip service.

