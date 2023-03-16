Have you had trouble getting dental care lately? If so, you’re not alone. Vermonters with low incomes, in particular, face a crisis in access to oral health care. Thousands of Medicaid patients in Vermont struggle to find a dentist who accepts their insurance.

For those who are lucky enough to find a provider, the next step can be even harder — deciding what needed services to get now, and what must wait until next year. That is because, except for pregnant adults and children, Medicaid limits dental coverage to two annual preventative visits and caps additional services at $1,000. Medicaid won’t pay for dental services above this amount, even if they are medically necessary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.