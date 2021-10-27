If you are a parent of a low income or special/exceptional needs child, how would you feel as you are considering sending your child to a school district, if you saw these numbers in student achievement?
For local literacy tests for all grades, 14% of Free and Reduced Lunch students are proficient in all grades, as opposed to 54% of Non-Free and Reduced Lunch students.
Again on local literacy tests, 5% of students across all grades who have special needs and have an IEP (Individual Educational Plan) are proficient, in contrast to 60% of students without IEPs.
These are the numbers identified in a review of student performance presented to the Board of Education of the Washington Central Unified Union School District in June 2021. These numbers are part of a five-year study of student achievement in the district.
The state of Vermont is one of several states currently under a review that could lead to a suspension of $100 million in federal funding for failure to follow federal law for special needs students under IDEA (the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, passed in 1990).
IDEA requires that any student with special/exceptional needs receive a FAPE (Free Appropriate Public Education).
As noted under Title 16, Chapter 001, Vermont Statutes, “the right to a public education is integral to Vermont’s constitutional form of government … Vermont students must be offered substantially equal access to a quality basic education.”
Under state law, as it is in most states, equal access to public education is a function of state government. School systems, contrary to many beliefs, are agencies of the state. School boards are created under state law. Entitlement to equal access to quality education is not a matter of local discretion or control, it is a matter of federal and state law.
Ultimately, Gov. Phil Scott, Secretary of Education Daniel French, the State Board of Education, House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Becca Balint are all responsible for assuring equal access to quality education, as are local boards of education.
Recent student outcomes and governance issues in districts like Washington Central are a definitive warning that the state needs to become more aggressively involved in ensuring students receive that education to which they are entitled.
Washington Central has gone through three superintendents during the past five years, it has serious issues in the performance of students with special needs, and students eligible for free and reduced lunch. And it is wrestling with governance issues connected with merging six school districts under Act 46.
In the Washington Central region, there have been major superintendent leadership transitions in at least four of the 12, or 33% of Winooski Valley Region districts during the past two years. Elsewhere in Vermont, a recent Superintendent of the Year has not been renewed as of June 2022. A review of the news of these transitions shows the transitions have not just been people retiring or leaving for new positions after successful experiences in their districts.
I look at what’s happening in Vermont from several perspectives. I have been a public educator for 50 years across eight states. My experiences include high school teaching, leading elementary schools, being an associate superintendent for instruction, a superintendent in four districts and Massachusetts Associate Commissioner for Finance and Accountability.
I also worked with the superintendent and Board of Education in the Washington Central Unified Union School District for a year.
If children are to be well-served in Vermont, several issues must be addressed. The superintendency is not a popularity contest. Board members should not be seen as being responsive only to the loudest most persistent voices. (www.edweek.org/leadership/opinion-leading-a-district-can-be-controversial-embrace-it/2017/04). Decisions will be made that will make people angry.
Local control and community participation are highly valued in Vermont. Boards must learn not to be played by unhappy employees through confidence votes. Boards need to allow superintendents to be the chief executive officers they are hired to be. They need to stay out of the personnel and operational issues that are the province of superintendents. Boards are designed to focus on policy, budget and hiring the superintendent.
In the end, public schools must do a more effective job of preparing young people for successful lives as adults.
Nick Fischer lives in Blacksburg, Virginia.
