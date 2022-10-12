I read with interest your diatribe against lawn signs in the weekend Times Argus. While I understand and agree in principle with your concerns about the harm to the environment, I’m afraid you are not very knowledgeable about the political process as it is carried out for local offices. I write this as someone who has been a political consultant for more than 40 years, the majority of my clients seeking local offices such as state Senate or legislative representatives.
The most important thing a local candidate needs to be elected is name recognition, and if the candidate is a first timer, name recognition is a steep uphill battle. Once elected one or two times to a local office, the process of reelection is easier. Or to put it another way, there is a reason incumbents are incumbents. In seeking a local office, there are a narrow range of possible activities. The most important is going door to door and speaking to prospective voters and leaving printed materials.
