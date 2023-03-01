Speaking to people across Vermont, whether at an organizing meeting, around a kitchen table, or even in the halls of the State House, there is a theme that consistently emerges during the winter: Heating is expensive and burdensome. And for people who are working for low wages, or single parenting, or renting a unit in a drafty old building, these costs can be the difference between balancing a budget and not being able to afford the month’s bills, or making tradeoffs with other essentials like food.
The problem is only getting worse — in the past two years, we have seen the cost of fuel oil rise by almost $2/gallon, and kerosene has risen similarly. Propane prices, which were already high, have also risen, more slowly but steadily. Nearly 40% of Vermont households heat with oil or kerosene. While wealthier families may be able to absorb these costs to a certain point, low- and moderate-income households are already being hit hard. And not only are these fuels expensive, they are also dirty and produce high emissions. The heating sector is one of the biggest sources of climate pollution in our state.
As a member-led grass-roots organization working to win changes that improve the lives of working Vermonters, Rights & Democracy believes Vermont must do its part to ensure a just transition to a clean energy future that mandates renewable energy and ends our reliance on dirty, volatile, fossil fuels. And we must guarantee that everyone benefits — especially Vermonters who have been most impacted by past and current harms. No matter what we look like, where we live, or how much money we make, we all deserve to be able to keep the heat on and stay warm in winter without worrying about how we will pay for it or how it is impacting our health.
By passing S.5, the Affordable Heat Act, this year, we have the opportunity to make meaningful strides toward this vision. The Affordable Heat Act will require fossil fuel importers to invest in and offer clean, affordable and price-stable heating options for all Vermonters, with a focus on weatherization and other solutions that reduce energy use — for example, a heat pump to replace an old, outdated oil furnace. S.5 offers a path toward a cleaner, greener future for us all, while ensuring all low- and moderate-income households — including renters — can benefit from this transition. It places requirements on corporations to make these options available and affordable; homeowners and renters will not be mandated to make changes.
Unlike a similar bill that failed last year, which Rights & Democracy did not support, S.5 contains specific targets to center equity and affordability; accounts more fully for lifecycle emissions of a given heat source and requires these to decrease over time, which will phase out biofuels; and incentivizes energy use mitigation. The policy as currently written requires 60% of investments in the residential sector go to low- to moderate-income Vermonters. It also requires 50% of investments for low- and moderate-income households go toward measures that will lower those Vermonters’ energy bills, including weatherization, heat pumps, solar and geothermal. For renters, any upfront costs not already covered could be taken care of by existing programs like the Weatherization Repayment Assistance Program. Finally, the bill will establish an equity advisory group to guide implementation, and ensure renters have a seat at the table.
Right now, fossil fuel companies and their highly paid lobbyists are spending thousands to stop this bill. They’ve recently spent $25,000 on ads opposing this transition that will require them to help us all access cleaner heat sources and options to reduce energy use, which will save us all money over time. This is our moment to stand up to corporations focused only on protecting their bottom line, and demand better. The Affordable Heat Act is not perfect, but it is an important step in the right direction, as we continue to push for a full, just transition.
As this bill heads to a full Senate vote, please join me in reaching out to your legislators about why you support S.5. It’s time to move Vermont toward a clean energy future that ends our reliance on fossil fuels while guaranteeing that everyone benefits.
Dan Fingas is Vermont movement politics director for Rights & Democracy. He lives in Plainfield.
