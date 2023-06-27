This is in response to Charles Laramie’s letter to the editor “Absurdity of religion” dated June 17.
My take on what Mr. Crowley meant when he said that “people who do not believe in God do so only because they do not want to be accountable for how they live,” is that believers and unbelievers are governed by different rules of life.
Meaning, unbelievers hold themselves accountable to their own standards, the world’s values and beliefs, and they put their trust in themselves or in this world; and the believer puts their trust in the person of Christ and is accountable to God. I don’t feel he is saying that unbelievers do not lead good lives, or are not good people or do not try to do the right thing.
I feel you have been misinformed on the issue of who God is, how one gets to heaven and about God’s judgment.
If I knew the god you are talking about, then I probably wouldn’t believe in him, either. And if I had to be a good human to get to heaven, how good would I have to be? And compared to whom? I probably wouldn’t get to heaven, either. It seems hopeless.
As you’ve said, people “have different versions of how they will get to heaven” but how many of those versions are from what God says from His Word? You may not be interested so you might want to skip the next paragraph, but for those who are:
Being a good human or doing good deeds is not what will get you to heaven. Actually, none of us are good enough to earn our way to heaven. God tells us the only way to heaven is by believing that Jesus Christ died on the cross to pay the price for our wrongdoings and then rose from the dead. He has done all the work for us, allowing everyone a free path to heaven if they choose. All He asks is to accept it by faith.
What is faith? Unshakable belief in something without need for proof or evidence.
You say you do not believe in God so you must have faith that He does not exist.
God is not determining who will go to Heaven or who will go to Hell. It’s our choice of where we choose to go when we die. God is not making that choice for anyone.
And God’s judgment does not have anything to do with determining our eternal destiny. Again, everyone’s already made that choice for themselves by the time they die.
God’s judgment for the believer is a judgment for rewards based on their works. For the unbeliever, it’s a judgment for various degrees of punishment based on their deeds and exposure to God’s truth. I would think living eternally separated from God would be enough torment in itself.
I do have to agree with you that there are many people who say they believe in God or call themselves Christians, yet you wouldn’t think so by their actions. Believing in God is very different than believing God.
Believing in God just means they believe in the existence of God, it does not bring them closer to God, nor does it involve them in any way to serve and know God. It also does not mean they are going to heaven when they die (as explained above). For those who serve and know God, it’s their lifestyle, and many people today do not want to read or hear about a lifestyle they do not agree with. Lots of that going on in the Herald lately.
Everyone has free choice to believe in God or not believe in God. And everyone has the choice to choose where they will go when they die.
One thing will be for sure, though, is that after we die, we will finally have the answer to the question, is there a God?
I do pray you find your peace one day.
Karen Ferraro lives in Rutland Town.