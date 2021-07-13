In the last election, there were many Democrats, including myself, who voted for Phil Scott for another term as Republican governor of Vermont. We voted for him because we liked his policies, not because we were card-carrying Democrats or Republicans. Scott’s policies for making Vermont the most vaccinated and the least number of people sick with COVID-19 in the country were not made to achieve another term in office for himself, but to keep Vermonters safe and healthy. And Scott was not shy about giving credit to his staff, commissioners and all the people in Vermont for achieving a remarkable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
My experience during the past 15 months is a very stark reminder that honest leaders and good policies, like we have had in Vermont, are essential for a functional democracy, and have been notably absent during the four years preceding the Biden administration. I really believe many people are not aware we are in danger of losing our democracy if candidates are supported on the basis of their party and the candidate’s own political interest and power. Without being political, I think I can fairly and honestly ask:
1) Do we want to support a party (Democratic or Republican) or support our country?
2) Do we want name-calling entertainers to lead our country, or do we want leaders who take part in civil discussion?
3) Do we want a man who has no experience in government and is a failure in business, or do we want a leader who chooses experienced people to help lead the country?
4) Do we want to hear the truth or hide behind lies?
5) Do we want more money for the wealthy or a more equal share for the workers who keep our economy going and kept our economy going during COVID-19?
6) Do we want alternative news or truthful news?
7) Do we want to encourage people to vote or make it difficult to vote?
We have had four years of bad policies — policies that have been made to benefit a person and his wealthy cronies. We have had tax cuts for the wealthy, alternative news, cruel names for those who disagree and, according to Fact Check, over 30,000 lies. If we want to continue to be a democracy; if we want to be a country that honors its voters, we must think very carefully about what we want to be our leaders. We must think about The Biggest Lie of all — that Trump won the election — a lie that persists in Congress and by many people who still support him. What do we want in our leaders?
Esther Farnsworth lives in Montpelier.
