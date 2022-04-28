We will vote for a senator and a representative to Congress in November. Although, in Vermont’s recent history, we have voted Democratic, it can change if we are not cognizant of the many candidates running for the offices. We must vote in large numbers, and we must vote Democratic.
The Republican Party is showing its dangerous intentions. The Republican Party, with its concern for power above all else, is showing us what it would do if it should take control of Congress and the Senate in November. The prospect is frightening. Their agenda is extreme, bigoted and antithetical to the American values.
Consider recent examples: (1) Sen. Lindsey Graham, who likely will become chair of the justice committee, suggested a halt to all judicial confirmations. (2) Sen. Rick Scott, head of the Republican’s Senate political committee, proposed an agenda that includes “sunsetting Social Security, and all existing federal legislation.” His plan also includes raising taxes on low- and middle-income people and not on the wealthy or corporations. (3) Republicans have attacked the LGBTQ people with their “Don’t Say Gay” bills. (4) Republican governors and legislatures are waging an assault on freedom to learn with the most shocking move coming from Florida banning 54 math books.
The media, with its incessant focus on the horse-race aspect of politics, hasn’t paid enough attention to these dangers, but Republicans aren’t hiding their intentions. Voters should consider the dangers of Republicans taking control of Congress and vote accordingly.
The Ukrainian people’s courageous fight for freedom has gifted us not only with the legacy of their witness but with a responsibility to interpret and advance the renewed spirit of democracy it has inspired. More than ever, we must show that democracy is being undermined here in many of the ways authoritarians have undermined it elsewhere — and accepting authoritarianism as a way of getting something you want, is never a good bargain.
The Ukrainian people are giving their lives for democracy.
Esther Farnsworth lives in Montpelier.
