In future decades, our columnists, pundits and historians will unfurl endless examinations of the rationale, the mindset, that convinced thousands of Americans to venture to Washington with the aim of disrupting congressional votes to affirm the final tallies of the Electoral College. Such an exploration immediately confronts the looming reality that millions of Americans voted for Trump’s re-election, enthusiastically attended his rallies and, the marrow of any analysis, fiercely believed Trump’s assertions about the “rigged election” and his “winning by a landslide.”
Overlooking more than 50 nationwide court appeals, including two to the Supreme Court, that were dismissed as lacking credible evidence of election fraud, Trump followers continue their charged belief that Trump won the November 2020 election. Trump himself began the drumbeat about possible election fraud long before the November vote. The stark clincher for me about the integrity of the 2020 voting shouts out in the reports by Trump-voting GOP state election officials who signed off on their state’s voting integrity. Nary a whisper of significant concern from officials who themselves voted for Trump.
What flagrant flaws, what telling gaps in our social fabric spawned a busload of Vermonters going to Washington to interrupt the pro forma constitutional step of Congress approving the nation’s Electoral College votes? The election had been settled for weeks. Trump appointees at the federal level deemed the 2020 election one of America’s least troublesome. Attorney General William Barr, an unfailing Trump champion, found the election lacked meaningful concerns.
On a breezy Wednesday, the bus churned south from Burlington, adding more Trumpets at towns in southern Vermont, each new passenger apparently believing the recent presidential election had been stolen.
My first role as a full-time teacher began in 1963, sixth-graders. One might say I’ve found the sparkle of teaching has endured ever since. Thus, as I survey ways Vermont might assure its citizens know the basics of the Constitution and understand the essential values and mores of a democracy, I look first to education.
“In the end we will conserve
Only what we love …
and we will love only
what we understand …
and we will understand only
what we have been taught.”
— Baba Dioum, New Delhi, 1968
Fellow Vermonters, we’ve work to do.
Erik Esselstyn lives in North Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.