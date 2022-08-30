During the past few years, Times Argus commentary pages, in factual, ever more alarming articles, have captured our growing awareness of yet seeming indifference to humanity’s climate catastrophe. Among the identified culprits of this harrowing dilemma one finds, of course, the petroleum corporations, as well as jet aircraft, belching cows, SUVs, coal-burning power plants, wood stoves, or worldwide tourism. Without a doubt, each of these significant carbon dioxide producers adds to atmospheric CO2’s surprisingly minute portion of the planet’s atmosphere, less than 1% (0.1) of 1%. This math reality means CO2 comprises about a 1/10,000th share of Earth’s atmospheric gases.

However, we overlook the dramatic evolutionary upheavals over millions of years on planet Earth that achieved this precise proportion, eventually enabling the appearance of photosynthesizing green plants and oxygen breathing animals — us. The atmosphere we know today can no longer sustain that perfect gaseous blend to keep planet Earth just warm enough for living creatures yet allow Earth’s radiated heat to return to the outer atmosphere of our Goldilocks planet, so named by space scientists. Thus, today’s historic droughts, floods, forest fires, heat waves and hurricanes are in response to rising heat trapped by rapidly rising levels of atmospheric CO2.

