During the past few years, Times Argus commentary pages, in factual, ever more alarming articles, have captured our growing awareness of yet seeming indifference to humanity’s climate catastrophe. Among the identified culprits of this harrowing dilemma one finds, of course, the petroleum corporations, as well as jet aircraft, belching cows, SUVs, coal-burning power plants, wood stoves, or worldwide tourism. Without a doubt, each of these significant carbon dioxide producers adds to atmospheric CO2’s surprisingly minute portion of the planet’s atmosphere, less than 1% (0.1) of 1%. This math reality means CO2 comprises about a 1/10,000th share of Earth’s atmospheric gases.
However, we overlook the dramatic evolutionary upheavals over millions of years on planet Earth that achieved this precise proportion, eventually enabling the appearance of photosynthesizing green plants and oxygen breathing animals — us. The atmosphere we know today can no longer sustain that perfect gaseous blend to keep planet Earth just warm enough for living creatures yet allow Earth’s radiated heat to return to the outer atmosphere of our Goldilocks planet, so named by space scientists. Thus, today’s historic droughts, floods, forest fires, heat waves and hurricanes are in response to rising heat trapped by rapidly rising levels of atmospheric CO2.
The so-called developed nations, especially the U.S., enjoy standards of living beyond the fondest dreams of historic royalty. The U.S. alone with less than 4% of global population uses about 30% of the world’s nonrenewable resources. Our standard of living anchors every aspect of its momentum on a foundation of fossil energy. And, alas, this assumed and fiercely protected entitlement rests on a tragic blindness to the depleting, increasingly costly — finite — sources of nonrenewable coal, gas and oil.
Any solution, any behavioral change that will allow us to look a grandchild in the eye, demands a profoundly reduced standard of living, at least a 30% reduction of GDP to the lifestyle of the 1990s, possibly more. The 3% annual growth championed by politicians and economists assures a two-decade path to a plundered, hostile planet — a doubling of today’s fevered economies. Today’s Green New Deal depends on at least a decade of fossil energy-based resource extraction, manufacture and construction. So where do we turn? Can we truly roll up our sleeves and live more simply avoiding further CO2 disruption of our climate?
The path ahead, in my view, lies not in further energy-demanding technical wizardry nor the imagination-killing memes of social media’s directed explorations. Any valid quest for personal meaning in our future will not find nourishment from 134 TV entertainment channels or the AI wonder nagging us about today’s need for some additional steps. Does anyone believe the fragile, ever more complex and energy thirsty WWW will shepherd the lives of future generations? Somehow we must reclaim our connections and understanding of the pace and evolutionary links of the complex and life-giving natural world.
Not gloom and doom. Not the decades-ago carefully orchestrated denial of a cancer diagnosis. Facts, plausible arguments and information pointing to demanding changes if H. sapiens will endure. Our planet-ending appetite for fossil fuels must end. Acceptance and a first step will demand our better angels. The toughest transition for each of us will be the recognition of the humanity of every other human on Earth.
Erik Esselstyn lives in North Montpelier.
