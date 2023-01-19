Recent Times Argus editorials make clear the editors’ commitment to robust, varied and factual reader commentary and debate of current key issues. And, oh, how Vermonter opinions from politics, to religion, to abortion, to climate change, often support totally opposed points of view. Lurking on every editorial page, one finds the daily cartoon. Readers may easily overlook the persuasive lasting power of a clever drawing, focusing instead on the written editorials and commentary.

The regular Times Argus cartoons of Jeff Danziger and Tim Newcomb often stir a provocative response offering an emotion-tinged edge, a moment of reflection triggering more contemplation than the written word. Newcomb’s cartoon of Dec. 28 stands as a telling example, concluding with an unexpected “ah ha” as Newcomb makes a powerful case naming human overpopulation as a major contributor to every significant planetary crisis.

