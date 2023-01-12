Greenhouse gases are causing severe damage to our planet and its human inhabitants. Burning fossil fuels is the primary generator of greenhouse gases, yet fossil fuel exploration and drilling continue as our planetary emergency worsens.
Who finances fossil fuel infrastructure? Big banks. Four U.S. banks in particular — JPMorgan Chase, Citi, Wells Fargo and Bank of America — lay out the most cash for fossil industries.
What can we do to halt further development of fossil fuel infrastructure? Step #1: Stop doing business with those banks. Make them social and business outcasts as long as they foster damage to our home planet … which leads to a story that started over four years ago ….
In May 2018, Governor Phil Scott and the Vermont Community Loan Fund announced a $2 million low interest loan from Bank of America to the fund. “We’re honored that Bank of America is investing in the Vermont Community Loan Fund, working with us to improve the lives of vulnerable Vermonters, strengthening communities across our state,” said fund Executive Director Will Belongia.
As fund members, we and many others did not feel “honored.” Instead, we felt used by Bank of America, used for its cynical public relations benefit. An express goal of Bank of America is “helping our customers and clients navigate the transition to a low-carbon sustainable economy.” At the same time, the bank lent and continues lending billions to companies engaged in oil and gas expansion. Loans go to ExxonMobil (nearly $15 billion from 2016 to 2121), Qatar Energy, BP, Occidental Petroleum, Petróleo Brasileiro and others.
We recognize and support the fund’s ability to provide equitable access to loans for Vermont affordable housing developers, child care centers, and other small businesses and nonprofits. We applaud its mission, and admire the devotion and hard work of the people involved — but we cannot accept the fund doing business with a major financier of the fossil fuel industry, an industry whose toxic output harms vulnerable Vermonters, people the fund is devoted to helping, as well as threatening vulnerable communities beyond Vermont’s borders. We withdrew our investments from the fund.
Before divesting, we and other fund members engaged with its board. We asked, in light of the climate crisis, it to adopt a social screen for future loans to exclude corporations that finance fossil fuel extraction or infrastructure. The fund denied our request and made no meaningful changes.
As the climate crisis looms ever larger, we urge the fund’s board, investors and staff to take a fresh look at its decision to engage with businesses without using a green social screen, one that would have screened out Bank of America.
It is more important than ever to stop doing business with banks financing destruction of our planet, even if a business transaction could put some money toward good uses. We believe the fund would become a stronger institution and attract new members by adopting such a green social screen. This makes good business sense and is simply the right thing to do.
Paul Erlbaum and Rachael Grossman live in East Montpelier. Bob and Deborah Messing live in Montpelier.
