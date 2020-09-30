Much as I admire the coolness and humility with which Gov. Phil Scott has handled the COVID-19 crisis, and grateful as I am that he has put so much space between himself and Donald Trump, I won’t vote for him in November. I won’t vote for any Republican.
The national Republican Party, now totally in the tank for Trump, has, with malice aforethought, sacrificed public health for prospective political advantage, connived with foreign adversaries to corrupt our domestic elections, fomented racial antagonism while ignoring legitimate and long-standing claims of social injustice, and lied preposterously about everything from Trump’s illness and criminal tax evasions to the weather.
Republicans have turned a blind eye while Trump shamelessly, even gleefully, profiteers and turns the Oval Office into a private coin drop. (Of course, we remember another great Republican, Spiro Agnew, who, as vice president, accepted cash bribes in the White House. Trump takes his baksheesh in bank transfers rather than paper bags.)
Governor Scott has openly and often distanced himself from Donald Trump, but not from the Banana Republican Party, and you can no longer distinguish between them. As long as Phil Scott remains affiliated with the party of Trump, Barr and McConnell, as long as he accepts its support and its campaign contributions, he gives aid and comfort to its racist, plutocratic, environmentally destructive, thoroughly un-American agenda. And Governor Scott can’t excuse his membership in the GOP on the grounds that, once its authoritarian fever breaks, he will be among those who will reform it from within. There are few Republicans of conscience anymore; most persons of conscience have left the party; cowards, malefactors, liars and lackeys remain. It’s a zombie party. There is hardly anything left alive to reform. Conservatives need to detach themselves from this dying elephant and start a new species.
If the Ku Klux Klan were to endorse Phil Scott, I’m sure he would reject the endorsement, denounce the Klan and return its donations. The Republican Party is the Klan with a comb-over and a red necktie. Scott should have the courage to renounce it and all its works and declare himself an independent.
R.D. Eno lives in Cabot.
