The Central Vermont Career Center (CVCC) is a regional career and technical education (CTE) school that has been operated by the Spaulding School District Board and more recently, by the Barre Unified Union School District Board. Though CVCC provides students from Cabot, Harwood, Montpelier, Spaulding, Twinfield and U-32, with opportunities to experience real world technical work preparing for postsecondary and careers, Barre voters have had sole control over its budget.
Under state law, a regional tech center that is attached to a specific sending school district must have a Regional Advisory Board (RAB). The RAB allows other voices to influence outcomes in an advisory manner. You may be aware that CVCC has been exploring the potential of a new governance structure. The new structure would create a new Central Vermont Career Center School District (CVCCSD) which would be governed by a board representative of all of our sending schools.
The governance committee began its work in April of this year to develop articles of agreement and bylaws for a potential new CVCCSD. Some highlights of those articles include that the new CVCCSD would have 10 members total, four at-large from the four largest districts an, the other six appointed by their sending school district board.
Votes for both the new governance model and the at-large board members will be commingled across 18 towns. We would retain the BEA bargaining agreement, once reached, for its duration. The proposed formation plan report has been compiled and approved by the Agency of Education and the State Board of Education.
Now it is time to prepare our 18 sending school towns to vote on March 1, 2022, to support our new governance structure and identify our at-large board members. Should this be approved by voters, our transition board — both elected and appointed board members — would begin preparing for the opening of the new district on July 1, 2022.
There are several implications related to this potential change:
— The towns of each sending school will have a greater say over the CVCC.
— All towns would vote on the CVCC budget (starting with Town Meeting in 2023).
— All sending school districts will be represented in this decision-making body.
Last year, over 350 students applied to CVCC, competing for just over 200 slots; this year, we already have 250 first-round applicants. Our state data shows that students who attend Career and Technical Education programs are more likely to stay in Vermont; let’s capitalize on that together. This new district representation will allow us to make the decisions necessary to support students across central Vermont to access our programming. Our governance committee will be moving forward with the development of our communication plan and scheduling a forum near you soon!
Jody Emerson is CVCC director.
