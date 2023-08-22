The city of Montpelier is in the midst of a reckoning.

A month after two rivers breached their banks and flooded the downtown, we are left to wonder what comes next. Landlords and business owners have been figuring it out on their own, city officials are trying to do their day jobs and address flood recovery, a state Legislature and governor are taking steps with grant money, and a congressional delegation is being asked to fill the shoes of Patrick Leahy and deliver the millions of dollars necessary to get this town — and the state — on its feet.