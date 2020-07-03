How does Montpelier best emerge from this pandemic?
By closing the streets!
By that, I mean some streets. Close them to cars and open them to people who want to get back outside and downtown.
As we gradually come out of this lockdown and begin to deal with the reality of this pandemic and its impact on our health and economic lives, we must all take steps to acclimate to the new world.
I have lived in and around Montpelier and done business in this wonderful city for 25 years. I want only for it to be a thriving, sustainable place to live and work for everyone.
How do we achieve safety and prosperity simultaneously when the virus requires us to keep our distance?
By giving people, especially business owners and their customers, the room to innovate and reopen in a safe way.
You can see that innovation at the farmers’ market. The handling of money, wearing of masks and traffic flow are all improving each week, reducing touch points. Retail shops are opening slowly with tables inside the front door, hand sanitizer and signs requiring masks to enter.
Montpelier has what it takes to climb out of this pandemic while protecting public health as well as enabling a thriving downtown.
To accomplish the second piece, it is critical to bring people downtown. Our merchants are determined and gritty. They want to come back from this. But they cannot if we don’t help bring people downtown to shop, eat, play and gather. This is doable if we do it smartly.
Cities from NYC to Cincinnati are closing their streets. Why? Two reasons. Distance and people. We are slowly realizing that cars destroy community with pollution, noise and danger. Cars don’t shop — people do. Visitors don’t enjoy battling traffic. They enjoy walking the streets and experiencing a real culture.
For 50 years, we have handed over our public spaces to cars and trucks at the expense of our own healthful vitality and we waste valuable time and energy arguing about parking.
Walking in downtown Montpelier makes it clear there is not enough room for social distancing. The sidewalks are too small. Especially now, when there are fewer cars in parking spots, let’s give ourselves the room we need to walk downtown and get to stores and restaurants safely.
For the people part, we need to draw people downtown. They will not come if sandwiched on sidewalks, while cars roam the streets rubbernecking and looking for parking.
I’m no traffic engineer, but I know the city Public Works folks and the City Council are up to this task. The virus has rendered the tired debate about downtown parking irrelevant, at least in the short term. We need to get people downtown safely.
At the very least, as a first step — close Langdon Street. It is already a parking nightmare where mirrors are torn off cars by mistake. Langdon has huge potential with well known stores — the bike shop, antiques, vintage clothing and music. Not to mention a sports bar and a night club.
A closed street means these business can open faster and serve more customers. The sports bar can move tables into the street and serve people six feet apart. Same with the antique shop, which can show its wares in the street.
Merchants and others will spruce up the place with potted trees and art. Chairs and tables will appear. Music will happen. People will follow. Pretty soon if done with innovation and creativity, Langdon can become a small version of Burlington’s Church Street, attracting people from everywhere to walk, shop and gather safely.
I would go further on street closings. The Rialto Bridge on State Street is slated for reconstruction. That is a massive opportunity to reimagine downtown Montpelier. Any redesign should include a protected bike lane, less traffic and more gathering spaces. The City Council is considering these and other issues, including parklets. But time is slipping by. We cannot force our merchants to compete with Amazon and a pandemic at the same time. I urge them to take the small step of closing Langdon for the summer now before we lose time to bureaucratic inertia and indecision.
All the research in other cities shows that when you close streets, more people migrate downtown, increasing sales for local businesses. Why would we not do that at a time when we need to revive our local businesses and keep people safe?
And please, City Council, do it now before these merchants and the downtown lose a summer to recover. Don’t let the details get in the way of downtown recovery.
Kevin Ellis lives in East Montpelier.
