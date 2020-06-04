A New York Times article that came out in January of this year pointed out the vast differences between two copies of the same textbook, one the California edition and another for Texas. The article led off by pointing out both states will read about the Harlem Renaissance, but the Texas edition notes some critics “dismissed the quality of literature produced.” As protests turn destructive and racial disagreements run rampant throughout the United States, I started to think about what my obligation to help was, as a teacher of American history. I teach high school and middle school, and the students I have worked with this year focused on the idea that we, as Americans, have not lived up to the declaration, “all men are created equal.” Unfortunately, however, not all Americans have been taught to understand that, which I attribute directly to where we stand as non-integrationalists today.
Perhaps it’s best for all of us, myself and other Vermont history teachers included, to remind ourselves of the basic outline of a U.S. History class. The table of contents in any textbook may include “The American Revolution,” “Becoming a World Power” and “Post-war America.” These chapters highlight the undeniable success the United States had in international affairs and world wars.
What it does not include, however, is that anti-slavery legislation, written by Thomas Jefferson, was removed from the Declaration of Independence for agricultural economic reasons. Further, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison and other brilliant Founding Fathers, who understood the morality behind abolition, owned slaves because it was allowed.
Neither will the textbook include that becoming a world power, leading up to and including World War I, came due to presidential movements such as when Rutherford B. Hayes traded African-American protection in the Jim Crow south for votes from Southern elites.
The textbook may include sections about the groundbreaking triumph that was the GI Bill, where our hard-fighting veterans were set up for success upon returning from the greatest victory in the history of war. It does not, however, discuss redlining, where a literal line was drawn on a map to determine the value of properties, leading to segregation of neighborhoods and an average difference of $200,000 between white and black veterans.
Today, I watched a video from the University of North Carolina’s Center for the Study of the American South that was discussing “The Place of Racism and White Supremacy in U.S. History Classrooms” as part of a response to a recent dissertation. Panelist Rachel Seidman, a professor of history who has written books about teaching through documents, struck me when she mentioned an interaction with a high school teacher who said, “If I spend all this time on race, class and gender, when am I going to get to the important stuff?”
The duty of all of us, whether we are U.S. history teachers or parents to an American child, is to start teaching the whole story. Certainly, there is value in understanding American foreign relations and the documents that set up legislation in this country, but the true social studies is missing the human component that is the mistreatment of African-Americans repeatedly throughout history and, the now not surprising, lack of acknowledgement.
The recent response to the brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer is highlighted by Howard Zinn, who writes, “So it is more than a purely historical question to ask: How does it start? — and an even more urgent question: How might it end? Or, to put it differently: Is it possible for whites and blacks to live together without hatred?” Many Americans have studied Zinn, and many more need to study those like him — it starts with the next generation of Americans, and we need to help them get started.
Grif Edwards lives in Duxbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.