We are grateful for neighbors and friends when days are hard.
Sometimes we need that helping hand.
No one expected there to be moments of despair in these earliest days of spring.
We never imagined there could be a cost — a toll, if you will — for the changing of the seasons.
COVID has all but abated. And now we are bombarded with horrible images of the Russian invasion, seemingly a prelude to a conflict that pulls us all in, one by one.
We struggle at the pump. We cringe as we buy groceries. We are unsettled by the unease we feel over all of it.
It feels good to reach out and participate in a world that was essentially and recently closed by the global pandemic — to lean into more normal times. We long for softer edges in this year’s long time of splinters in our psyche.
So it should not feel so bad that the rites of spring are upon us.
And yet …
This equinox our little rural state faces another tribulation.
According to a New York Times article published now almost 20 years ago, Vermont has about 8,000 unpaved roads. That is not the statistic we want you to focus on.
We want you to think about the fact that, according to the same article, we have just over 6,000 paved roads in Vermont. That means (assuming no more roads have been paved in two decades) that 57% of the roads in our state of 620,000-ish people are dirt.
Many of the residents living, especially on back roads, are living on land that has been in their family for generations. It is part of that chest-thumping pride that native Vermonters have. That generational knowing — that love for the state, the working landscape, the local economy — is invaluable. The people living on these back roads often are the roots of the state.
They are also newcomers. They are people who have moved here and joined our rural communities by pumping new life into our economies, enjoying our “quality of life” and building our future alongside those who are stewards for the state’s robust history.
So we fall back on this first week of spring …
… when warm weather around Town Meeting Day pulled the frost from our 8,000 paved roads.
A late-winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow in some corners of the state.
And road crews were left somewhat defenseless on back roads, where the dirt was already too soft for heavy plow trucks.
We cannot assign blame to meteorologists when, within the same week, temperatures soared, the snow and ice melted, and our roads — that network of hither and yon — turned to soup.
People who know Mud Season will tell you, “This one is different.”
Trolls on the internet, who don’t care about elderly residents living at the end of a 3-mile stretch of impassable muck, will offer their two cents: “It’s like this every year. Suck it up.”
The toll this year has been appreciable.
In schools that have already been pushed to the max for two years, students in many communities can not get to the buildings. Their parents can not get to work. The road crews that usually work tirelessly to get ahead of the soupy dilemma are severely understaffed.
The emergency personnel in communities are on edge because they know if there is a medical emergency or — God forbid — a fire, they can’t get there. That is a liability that runs counter to their impulse to aid, to save.
The mail piles up, undelivered. Bills could be late (which is compounded for individuals who can’t get to work).
Vehicles are being damaged. Mired, in some cases. Left behind until enough water drains away that a wrecker can be brought in.
For real, on the heels of a pandemic and in the prelude to a world war, our little state’s emergency management — and our capacity for compassion for neighbors — has been tested by some mud.
It has worked. The state’s 211 system has been there.
There has been news coverage in print, online and on the airwaves.
Help has been offered. Neighbors have answered calls by venturing into the muck to ensure townspeople are all right.
It is a very Vermont thing, these roads. Despite their fickle ways, they all lead to the heart.
