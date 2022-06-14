The news is full of summertime woes. Currently, it is wildfires threatening sections of Arizona. In Montana, sections of Yellowstone had sustained heavy rains that caused flooding, providing dramatic footage of homes falling into rushing rivers.
In the nation’s cities, we are seeing early heat waves. No heat emergencies have been declared, but temperatures have been high, and in cities, they get even higher. There is a direct correlation between hot weather and increased crime, especially violent crime.
Daniel Johnson, an associate professor of geography whose work focuses on remote sensing in relation to public health, climate change and heat waves, had a fascinating piece in The Conversation.
“I use Earth-observing satellites and population data to map these hot spots, often on projects with NASA. Satellites like the Landsat program have become crucial for pinpointing urban risks so cities can prepare for and respond to extreme heat, a top weather-related killer,” he wrote. Johnson goes on to describe two types of urban heat islands: the atmospheric urban heat island and the surface urban heat island. They are measured in different ways.
“The atmospheric urban heat island … is simply the warmer air in urban areas relative to cooler air in outlying locations,” he writes. “The surface urban heat island is the result of surfaces made up of heat-absorbing materials, such as asphalt, concrete and metal. Such materials are highly effective absorbers of heat energy from the Sun, and their surfaces warm rapidly and in turn emit the absorbed energy. You can feel the heat when you touch them.”
He goes on: “As the climate continues to warm and affect urban health, the Landsat satellites’ sensors are among our best tools for monitoring the thermal variations of the urban heat island. Such work also serves as one of the best examples of employing satellite-based measurements to monitor and implement response to public health threats.”
We want to be able to say, “Phew, thank heaven we live in Vermont.” Except that we are feeling the threat of climate change across every season, across every economic sector. If anything, a four-season state like Vermont exemplifies the greatest existential threat of the modern era.
Lawmakers and policy makers have set the bar high. We are ahead of most of the nation in taking steps toward addressing the crisis. But there is still so much that has to be done.
This week, Vermont environmental advocates issued a release praising the work of lawmakers and Gov. Phil Scott toward unprecedented climate investments in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.
We agree that these examples continue to show Vermont’s ongoing commitment to taking action. We are not waiting around by any stretch of the imagination.
“This level of commitment to climate action is long overdue and essential. The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report has signaled a dire warning about our global future and the consequences of inaction and ongoing, harmful geopolitics demonstrate the high costs — unbearable for some families — of remaining dependent on imported fossil fuels,” the groups wrote in a joint news release.
The budget invests more than $200 million in cost-cutting and carbon-reducing strategies, including $80 million in clean and affordable heating and weatherization services for low- and moderate-income Vermonters; expanded incentives and grants for electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging equipment; dollars to help to ready homes and our state’s energy grid for electrification; investments in our climate workforce; and aid to municipalities to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint, according to the news release and published reports.
Additionally, the Transportation Bill has been enacted into law and includes major investments in programs and resources for cleaner, more equitable transportation strategies, including zero-fare public transit, the creation of innovative new rural public transit options and more.
Johanna Miller, Energy & Climate program director at the Vermont Natural Resources Council, noted, “This package of climate strategies is a critical down payment on Vermont’s ability to meet the legally binding requirements of the Global Warming Solutions Act and help all Vermonters — lower-income and historically overburdened Vermonters in particular — power their lives, heat their homes and get where they need to go with more affordable, cleaner options.”
We may not see wildfires or tornadoes on the horizon; nor are we seeing floodwaters taking out our homes and bridges (at least not lately), but the trickle effect of climate change is creating its own torrent of concern.
However, we are taking steps in the right direction. Now we need to keep going.
