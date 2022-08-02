Sen. Patrick Leahy’s announcement he would not seek reelection upended the Vermont political landscape, and with it, Vermonters face a significant change in leadership. As voters head to the polls, it is worth reflecting on the role of our federal delegation and the changes we can expect.

Much attention has been given to the effectiveness with which Sen. Leahy has advocated for Vermont, particularly delivering federal appropriations. There is no question his seniority and the relationships that come with it have had a transformational impact in communities in every corner of Vermont. The newly elected members of the delegation, along with Sen. Sanders, will need to rely on their experience working in Congress, their relationships and their ability to forge compromise in order to lessen the impact of Sen. Leahy’s departure as appropriations chair.

