Between witnessing and helping respond to the recent catastrophic flooding in Vermont, I’ve noticed national media coverage using an increasingly inaccurate and out of touch phrase: “natural disaster.” When it comes to describing extreme events that would have almost no chance of happening were it not for the fossil-fueled destabilization of the climate, it is past time to stop calling them “natural.”

What Vermont experienced on July 10 and 11 was not “natural.” The rainfall that many parts of our state endured, including in my hometown of Montpelier, was known as a “100-year” rainfall event (Note: a 100-year event doesn’t mean that it will happen once every hundred years but rather that it has only a 1% chance of happening in any given year).