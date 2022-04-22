With the Clean Heat Standard (CHS), Vermont finally has an effective way to help reduce dependence on fossil heating fuels. That’s important for reducing climate pollution and reducing heating costs. Over a third of our green-house emissions come from fossil fuel used for heating and approximately half of Vermont’s heating fuel comes from two of the highest cost and most price volatile sources: fuel oil and propane. Fuel oil alone is up more than $2 a gallon (about an 80% increase) since last year.
There is simply no way to effectively reduce climate pollution or heating costs as long as we remain so dependent on fossil heating fuels. Thankfully, proven and effective clean heat solutions are ready — from weatherization to heat pumps to efficient wood heat and more — that cost less over time and are more price stable than fossil fuels. They also do far more to keep dollars local, create jobs, and strengthen Vermont’s economy.
Here are four key things to know about the CHS bill currently before the Vermont Senate:
— It is designed to increase access to clean heating options and make them more affordable.
— It ensures the benefits and cost savings from clean heat options are prioritized for low- and middle-income Vermonters.
— It is a performance standard that requires fossil fuel suppliers to reduce pollution and help pay for cleaner heating options for Vermonters.
— It is the largest and most important policy recommendation regarding emissions reduction adopted by the Vermont Climate Council — and Vermont’s Climate Action Plan will not come close to adding up without it.
Regardless of the actual details of the CHS (H.715), opponents of climate action and defenders of the fossil-fueled status quo are making dishonest arguments. I’d like to respond to two of them:
First, is that global warming is a hoax or not a cause for concern. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) begs to differ. Their latest report states: “The scientific evidence is unequivocal: climate change is a threat to human well-being and the health of the planet. Any further delay in concerted global action will miss a brief and rapidly closing window to secure a livable future.” Previous IPCC reports have issued warnings termed a “code red for humanity,” and established we have less than a decade to cut emissions roughly in half to avoid catastrophic scenarios of global warming. The clear scientific consensus is not that it is time to act — but it is long past time to act.
Second, is the argument that, since Vermont is small, we either can’t make a difference or shouldn’t take responsibility for our climate pollution. Being small is not an excuse for inaction or not taking responsibility. No state or country can solve the climate crisis on its own. It requires all of us to do as much as we can, wherever and as soon as we can. Most all of us have been part of this problem so we should all work to be part of the solution — and every bit matters.
When we look at the numbers, Vermont has the highest per capita green-house gas emissions of any state in New England. At about 15 tons per person, Vermont also produces more climate pollution per person than China or India, which have emissions of about 7 tons per person and 2 tons per person, respectively. And, historically, Vermont has contributed much more, per person, to the problem than many of the places around the world that are seeing the worst effects of a destabilized climate.
Refusing to do our part at a time of historic challenge is not just morally bankrupt, it also goes against our best traditions as Vermonters. When civil unions and then marriage equality was under consideration by the Legislature, we didn’t say, “we shouldn’t do this because most gay and lesbian people don’t live in Vermont.” We did what was right by Vermonters, here in our state, and also provided an example that rippled far beyond our borders, encouraging other states and nations to take up the cause of equality.
Or during the Revolution, when the “shot heard ’round the world” was fired and the first battles at Lexington and Concord broke out, Vermonters didn’t say, “there’s no way we can make a difference.” No, Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys bravely took Fort Ticonderoga, securing cannon and mortar that turned the tide of the Revolution in America’s favor. Shrinking from a challenge — and opportunity — goes against our history and character.
Whether considering the need to reduce heating costs, legal compliance with the Global Warming Solutions Act, or the moral urgency of global climate justice, it’s past time to act. At this moment of generational challenge, let’s seize Vermont’s best opportunity to advance an equitable transition to clean energy. Let’s pass the Clean Heat Standard.
Jared Duval is a member of the Vermont Climate Council and lives in Montpelier.
