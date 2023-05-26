A bill is introduced in a state to tax citizens to support the teaching of the Christian religion. Opponents circulate a petition opposing the measure. The petition’s author says no politician is a competent judge of religious truth, every citizen has the right to religious freedom according to the dictates of their conscience, and the Legislature has no authority at all over religion. He states Christianity does not require support from the government and history has shown when it is the official, legally established religion of a state or nation, the result is clergy who are arrogant and lazy, parishioners who are ignorant and servile, and “superstition, bigotry and persecution” abound. Then he pointedly suggests the only difference between the Legislature’s effort to establish spiritual tyranny and the infamous Inquisition is a matter of degree. “The one is the first step, the other the last, in the career of intolerance.” Finally, he concludes that, if the people allow the Legislature to limit the free exercise of religion, they might as well say the government has the right to control freedom of the press, abolish trial by jury, and take away our right to vote.

Who is this impassioned rabble-rouser? Is he a left-wing radical, a communist, a socialist, a member of Antifa? No, the incendiary author of this petition was none other than James Madison, the chief architect of our Constitution, the author of the Bill of Rights, the fourth president of the United States and one of our most revered Founding Fathers. Madison wrote his petition (titled “A Memorial and Remonstrance”) in 1785 when “A Bill Establishing a Provision for Teachers of the Christian Religion” was introduced in the Virginia General Assembly by Gov. Patrick Henry and other conservatives, who believed Christian morality was needed “to correct the morals of men, restrain their vices, and preserve the peace of society.” The bill would have imposed a special property tax, collected by county sheriffs, and used the proceeds to teach citizens the precepts of the Christian faith.

