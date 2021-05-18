Liz Cheney’s demotion has made it official — to be a leader in the Republican Party, you have to support the Big Lie.
Trump filed over 50 lawsuits claiming election fraud. He lost every case, including those heard by judges he had appointed. All 50 state Legislatures and their Secretaries of State, many of them Republicans, certified the election results. Georgia even counted its votes three times; every time Biden won.
How much more obvious does it have to be? There was no massive election fraud. Trump just lost.
Facts have not deterred Trump and the far right media from perpetuating the Big Lie. After whipping his supporters into a frenzy on Jan. 6 and watching them storm the Capitol in an effort to overturn a legitimate election, Trump did nothing to call them off. In fact, even after they had killed and injured Capitol police, ransacked offices and threatened to hang the vice president, he praised them as “very special people” who should be proud of what they did.
How much more obvious does it have to be? Trump does not believe in democracy. He continues to this day to promote the Big Lie and undermine faith in our electoral process.
Liz Cheney was booed and stripped of her leadership position because she had the courage and conviction to speak truth to power. She is a patriotic defender of democracy. Republican sycophants are already trying to rewrite history by claiming what happened on Jan. 6 wasn’t really an effort to overthrow the election. One especially obsequious congressman even said the people who broke into the Capitol were a calm, orderly crowd that behaved like tourists as they strolled through statuary hall snapping pictures. Try telling that to the family of officer Brian Sicknick who died defending the Capitol from an outraged mob.
Republican leaders will quickly try to divert attention from Cheney’s punishment by attacking Biden’s “socialistic” legislative agenda. They would like us to forget what happened on Jan. 6 and write it off as an overblown aberration. But it’s not that simple because something monumental is happening.
The Republican Party, which saved American democracy during the Civil War, has morphed into a personality cult dedicated to perpetuating a lie that was used to justify an effort to violently overturn a legitimate election. The party of Lincoln, which emancipated the slaves and passed constitutional amendments that abolished slavery and guaranteed citizenship and suffrage to the freedmen, has adopted a policy of systematic voter suppression aimed primarily at people of color.
American democracy cannot survive without two political parties which respect the rule of law, democratic norms, the electoral process and the truth. The Republican Party needs a major course correction before the events of last January are repeated and become the new normal in America.
Commentators often point out that prior to Jan. 6, the U.S. Capitol had not been sacked since the War of 1812. We may be focusing on the wrong historical precedent. Only once prior to the 2020 election did a dissatisfied minority refuse to accept the result of a legitimate presidential election. That, of course, was in 1860 when Southern states attempted to secede rather than acknowledge Lincoln as their president. We all know what followed.
William Dunkel lives in Windham.
