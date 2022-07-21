The government’s primary responsibility is to protect our natural rights, including every citizen’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. As the Declaration of Independence states, “To secure these rights, governments are instituted among men.” Congress is failing to protect the lives of Americans from an epidemic of gun violence that is so commonplace that firearms-related injuries are now the leading cause of death among American children and adolescents. Pause and reflect on that for a moment. More deaths among kids and teens from gunshots than from drugs, disease or automobile accidents. This is a huge national tragedy.

The U.S. also leads the world, by far, in mass shootings. There were 246 mass shootings by June 5, the same number that had occurred by June 5, 2021, when we were on the way to a record number of 692 for the year. Mass shootings are so much a part of American life now that going to a Fourth of July parade (Highland Park), the supermarket (Buffalo), the mall (Greenwood, Indiana), or even to school (Uvalde), is not safe.

