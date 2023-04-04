The U.S. spends $1.73 trillion a year for national defense, but we cannot protect our children from being shot in school. The carnage at Covenant School in Nashville last Monday, the 13th school shooting this year, proves again that all children are vulnerable to this madness.

Twenty years ago, the gun industry began to aggressively market assault-style weapons, particularly the AR-15, which became a cash cow. Today, one of every four guns made in the U.S. is an AR-15. Although it’s designed to rapidly inflict mass casualties in combat, almost anybody can easily get one. The Nashville shooter, despite being treated for an emotional disorder, had seven legally purchased weapons, including an assault rifle she used to kill six people.

