What do a doctor from Massachusetts, a corporate chemical company employee, and the Hubbardton Town Clerk have in common? These are the three people who signed a permit application to poison Lake Bomoseen. Lake Bomoseen is one of the few non-poisoned lakes in Vermont. How did this happen?
When I moved to Vermont 11 years ago, I was fairly certain the residents were avid environmentalists regardless of their political leanings. When I lived in California, I witnessed in person the enthusiastic protection Lake Tahoe receives from its residents.
I’m truly puzzled by the desire to poison the environment by some people who use the lake and select public officials in Vermont.
Upon further research, I found ProcellaCOR, the poison to be used in the lake, is not EPA approved. It is registered with the EPA, as all toxins must be.
Since I’m an actual resident of Lake Bomoseen, I was also wondering why my household was never contacted about the proposal of using ProcellaCOR in our lake. At least one member of our household is a dues paying member of the Lake Bomoseen Association. We were not contacted to answer a public poll, there was no announcement with a public comment period.
In fact, the only reason we became aware of this issue was a sales pitch at an online LBA meeting. At that point, the application had already been submitted and a lobbyist had already been paid to put pressure on public officials to approve the permit. What is going on here? Who is really pushing for this?
My daughter asked why I was so upset about this. Being only age 8, she doesn’t understand most of the nuances involved. However, she was able to articulate her own fears quite a bit more rationally than some adults we know. “So, this will kill some weeds?” she asked. Yes, I answered somewhat reluctantly. “But that is a habitat. And a habitat is the beginning of an animal chain. So, if that is dead, then so is everything else.” Put simply, yes, sweetheart, you are correct.
Christine Dumas lives in Castleton.
