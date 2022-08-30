I couldn’t help but marvel at the shortsighted commentary published in the Rutland Herald Aug. 25. It was attempting to address why electric vehicles were not an answer but a problem by pointing out all of the reasons not to own an EV.

In the history of automobiles, innovation has always been front and center of every manufacturer from the evolution of steam power to the internal combustion engine and all of the creature comforts and safety innovations from intermittent windshield wipers to anti-crash technology. Where would we be as consumers if all of this innovation had never occurred? Originally, the automobile race run every Memorial Day was meant to be a proving ground for automotive technology. It is unfortunate the goal of the race seemed to depart from this ideal when turbine cars were introduced that seemed to usher in an unfair advantage over internal combustion engines.

