I’ve just read Walt Amses’ broadside (or, at least part of it) in which he takes aim at social media and “smart” phones. I got the impression (and, I hope I’m wrong) that good ol’ Walt was really telling us how smart and superior he is. Well, Walt, ol’ shoe, you are pretty smart, smart enough, anyway.
Personally, I don’t own a “smart” phone and never have. I’ve got an old person’s Jitterbug phone (and, I don’t recommend it). I use it to make and receive phone calls, when it works. As the photo-reception device in the phone quit working soon after I got it, I don’t even use it for photos … just phone calls.
But, I am on Facebook (so, sue me). I don’t use it to find out what I should think or whether I prefer Donald Trump or Joe Biden. Nope, none of that stuff. I do, however, sometimes “share” interesting or beautiful photos and, on occasion, I pass along a timely aphorism that I’ve come across or someone has sent me. I mostly use it, though, to interact with my Facebook friends, some of whom are new friends and some are old friends, even going back to high school (65 years ago) with whom I had lost contact.
When one is as “old as dirt,” as the saying goes, it has been wonderful to be able to interact and share with these folks. I don’t strive to collect friends and seldom add new ones, only folks who are friends with people I know and respect. In this time of the plague, and being ancient, Facebook has sustained me. It has kept me entertained, to a degree, and has kept me in touch with friends and family. Otherwise, I would be stuck up here on the hill, contemplating my navel, as some seem to do.
Strat Douthat lives in Plainfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.