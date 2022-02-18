I appreciate that Montpelier city officials have now scheduled a Feb. 23 public meeting to discuss the pending $2 million bond vote for the planned purchase of the Elks Club property.
While this topic may have been discussed at prior meetings, it was never placed on any City Council agenda in terms of the Elks Club purchase proposal (I have reviewed agendas at six meetings where City Manager Bill Fraser said it had been discussed). It seems that only those in attendance may have been aware this matter would come up. And because the purchase plan was discussed and executed by the City Council behind closed doors in executive session, we do not know what terms the city may have agreed to with the current owner.
But this bond item begs a much larger question for Montpelier voters, which is how much bonding we can sustain for a small city of roughly 7,500 residents (down from more than 8,000 three decades ago).
The Elks Club is only one of four bond proposals totaling $27 million that we will be voting on next month. The largest item — $16.4 million — is for upgrades at our water treatment facility. This comes on the heels of $16.75 million bond that voters approved in November 2018 for treatment plant upgrades. At that time, this was described as a $13 million project over 10 years (YouTube ORCA interview, Oct. 30, 2018), plus an additional $3 million to treat “high-strength waste.” There was no discussion of a ”Phase 2” (as it is now being described), nor the idea we’d need to make another significant commitment less than four years later. Were there options to investing $33 million in an aging wastewater treatment plant?
I am not a plant engineer but it appears that problems with the first upgrade have led to the need to rectify odor issues, per state order. Additionally, we are accepting toxic leachate from Casella that no other town or city in the state is willing to take. We have read about the discharge of PFAS into the Winooski River, largely due to Casella’s leachate and the lack of treatment options. It should be up to Casella and state environmental officials to figure out how to safely process and dispose of the state’s toxic waste, not for our small community to figure out. I have yet to hear a rational argument on why we have put ourselves in this position. Hopefully, we were not driven by the “tipping fees.” If so, we got the bad end of the deal.
I have asked City Manager Bill Fraser to post a list on the city’s website that calculates all of the bonding projects we have passed in recent years that we are still paying for, and what that calculation adds up to in terms of bond commitments on an annual level. (If such a list exists already, I haven’t found it). We know the city committed $10.5 million to a parking garage that never materialized. The failed effort cost Montpelier taxpayers more than $1 million.
I have lived and worked in Montpelier for nearly three decades. I have attended more meetings about future planning than I care to count. (Perhaps some remember the “enVision Montpelier” project launched 15 years ago?) As noted on recent community posts, we have deferred maintenance everywhere we look, particularly our schools, roads and aging water lines. We have a desperate need for more housing (which has only grown worse since we prioritized housing at those enVisioning meetings).
I know city officials have grown accustomed to the lack of public participation at council meetings, but I believe that is because we have put faith in our representatives to look out for our best interests. I truly appreciate those who volunteer their time. But it is past time that we develop a true long-range plan for Montpelier’s future, one based on solid planning rather than knee-jerk reactions.
Diane Derby lives in Montpelier.
