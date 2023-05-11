Worried about the climate crisis? You can have an impact.
As a psychiatrist, I am increasingly aware of how climate change can affect mental health. After disasters, acute stress symptoms such as insomnia and irritability are common. Many people improve, but some develop depression, anxiety, PTSD, become suicidal or abuse substances. Hotter temperatures, storms, flooding and poor air quality increase the risk of many mental health problems. Interpersonal violence rises. Forced migration jeopardizes community support, culture and identity, worsening mental health. Conflicts over water and other resources may destabilize entire societies. The effects of these traumas on physical, mental and community health are profound and multigenerational. Prevention — acting to minimize climate chaos and the resultant suffering — is the far better and least costly path.
Communities where people feel they belong and trust their neighbors have half the risk of chronic PTSD after disaster. Community networks and social capital are keys to resilience. These were seen in Vermont during Tropical Storm Irene. Radio stations broadcast information on evacuation plans, resources, needs and volunteers. Citizens worked with local and state officials to coordinate evacuations, set up shelters, and care for each other. People found creative ways to bring medicine, food and equipment to stranded communities. Neighbors mucked out muddy homes and businesses.
The U.N. Secretary General described the new IPCC climate report as: “An atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.” That certainly explains the climate anxiety many people are feeling. They know we need to act now to stave off the worst effects of climate change. They may feel fear, anger, dread, guilt, grief, despair and exhaustion, or have panic attacks or insomnia. Many people channel these feelings to seek support and take positive action. But increasing numbers find their daily functioning impaired or develop psychiatric disorders.
An international study found climate anxiety/depression interfered with daily functioning in 45% of subjects aged 16 to 26.
Three-quarters or more saw the future as frightening. A strong majority felt betrayed by government inaction. Up to 40% were considering not having children. Younger children and teens can also experience depression, anxiety, helplessness, guilt, phobias, panic attacks and sleep disorders, as well as extreme separation anxiety and substance use disorders.
How can you feel better? Take action.
1. This is an easy one. Write or call your state representatives and senators today and tell them you support Vermont’s Affordable Heat Act.
Much of the money we pay for fossil fuels leaves the state and does nothing for our economy. Heating and cooling buildings is the second-largest source of carbon pollution in Vermont. The Affordable Heat Act would create a process to cut these emissions in an equitable and cost-effective way. It would help us reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, whose high and volatile prices hit people with lower incomes hardest. Continuing to heat with fuel oil, gas, propane and kerosene makes no sense when clean energy options are available and cost less in the long run.
2. Another very satisfying action you can take is to tell the big banks to stop funding the industry killing the planet. Bill McKibben and friends at Third Act offer fossil-free alternatives for banking, credit cards and investments here: thirdact.org/our-work/banking-on-our-future. (If you have $62,500 in the mainstream banking system, your money is producing more carbon than the average American does in six months.)
We must do everything we can to cut emissions, build resilient communities, and take care of each other. So, please speak up. Support the Affordable Heat Act. Get involved. Take action. Feel better.
Susan Leigh Deppe practices psychiatry in Colchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.