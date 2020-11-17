Need a lift? In this chaotic world, torn amidships by COVID-19 on the one hand, politics on the other and financial stress to boot, it could be said we probably all need a lift.
I got lucky this morning and found one. I just happened to stumble across a travelogue written by Christoph Niemann, first published online by The New York Times on March 25 and again on Nov. 13 in order to perfect the original. The title of the travelogue is, “In Praise of a Normal, Boring Country.”
The country in question is Estonia which earned its independence from the Soviet Union through acts of incredible courage and imagination during the breakup of that empire 30 or so years ago. Among those incredible acts of courage and determination was a decision by the people of Estonia to gather in a giant, outdoor stadium to sing their national anthem and other patriotic songs while Russian tanks were lined up at the border.
The tanks eventually turned back. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania earned their independence and the Cold War that had haunted the planet for 50 years was shelved for a time. The world became a better place, and we all learned what acts of courage and determination can do if we can only summon them at the right time. Now may be that time.
As if that weren’t enough to cheer me up, the travelogue by Niemann is a brilliant exhibit of the capacity of the human mind equipped with digital creative skills to communicate and teach. Since I am a pre-digital person who declines to use a cellphone and I am besieged every day by intrusions from the digital world, I tend to look down on all such intrusions.
But Niemann’s work makes it clear I am mistaken. The digital world is here, just as the agricultural world came into existence only a few thousand years ago, the print world only a few hundred years ago and the era of flight a mere 120 years ago.
Can the human race manage all of these incredible innovations without destroying life on the planet? It’s a real question. Will the digital world help or hinder? Yesterday, I would have chosen the latter. Today, I think there is hope for the digital world. Perhaps it would help if we could all get together and sing one international anthem. Of note, there is a documentary film called “The Singing Revolution” concerning the Estonian focus on singing as a national pastime and its role in the battle for freedom from the Soviet Union.
Brad Denny lives in Northfield.
