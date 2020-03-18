Is President Donald Trump ever wrong? The answer, according to Donald Trump, is, of course, “No.” And, even if he is wrong, there is always an excuse.
In 2018, for instance, the Health Security Unit of the White House National Security Council was terminated in compliance with a directive from Trump to eliminate programs initiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama.
But, in 2019, the coronavirus originated in China and began to spread in 2020. Shortly after the microscopic carrier of the virus was isolated in China, samples were sent to labs around the world, so that they could begin to prepare for the inevitable spread of the disease. Within days of receiving samples, health officials in certain countries (South Korea and Germany, for instance) were designing and producing tests for the virus so it could be could be detected and treated.
But, that did not happen in the U.S. where production of tests to detect the virus is more than a month behind where it should be. Germany had a test developed within a week of receiving the sample, and South Korea has already done hundreds of thousands of tests on its citizens. As of this writing, the U.S. is way behind. What’s the problem in the U.S.?
Could it possibly be that the elimination by President Trump of the Health Security Unit from the White House National Security Council is part of the problem? The Health Security Unit was designed to identify national health emergencies, including the next potential pandemic like AIDS and the SARS virus. Trump’s defenses of his elimination of the Health Security Unit are as follows. (They were printed in the MSNBC newsletter of March 9.) You be the judge.
“I just think this is something, Peter, that you can never really think is going to happen. You know, who ... I’ve heard all about ... This could be ... you know ... This could be a big deal, from before it happened. You know, this ... something like this could happen ... Who would have thought? Look, how long ago is it? Six, seven, eight weeks ago ... who would have thought we would even be having the subject? You never really know when something like this is going to strike and what it’s going to be.”
Sounds like mental garbage to me. And even worse than that is another explanation he had given to another reporter a week earlier in answer to the same question.
“’I’m a business person,” he answered. “I don’t like having thousands of people around when you don’t need them. When we need them, we can get them back very quickly.”
But now, our president has reversed course completely. Instead of providing conflicting lame excuses for the unit’s termination, he is now denying all responsibility and even any knowledge of it. “That’s a nasty question,” he said to the Public Television reporter who asked it.
So, is he a business person, the President of the United States, the star of a TV show (The Apprentice) in which his essential responsibility was to fire people, or just a very bad dream?
The answer I come up with is, he is all of the above with catastrophic results.
Perhaps the American people should fire Donald Trump in November.
Brad Denny lives in Northfield.
