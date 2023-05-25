Most of our Legislature did not work hard this session, Democrat Rep. William Notte.
Vermonters voiced their opinions, especially concerning S.5, yet all but a few Democrats voted for this outrageous bill. Are you and the others who voted for this catastrophic bill, in touch with Vermonters?
My home was built in 1860. My parents purchased our home in 1967. We were not rich by any means. Both of my parents worked, my dad working two jobs, seven days a week. My parents insulated what they could, replaced windows through the years, heated our home with coal and wood stoves, then fuel oil. Back in ’70s and ’80s, the regulations weren’t the same. My parents did what they could, hired a friend who did “contracting and electric” work.
So, as in most older homes, where a complete remodel is too costly, we have done our best to patch areas where the freezing temps would come in. Nothing is level, so there are many areas that leak heat/AC. I almost forgot about the incentives from Efficiency Vermont. I bought a heat pump four years ago that is still not installed. I found out earlier this year my home is not a good candidate for heat pumps, and I will be losing money using it.
As to the main reason I am responding to your Drag Story Hour commentary, I wholeheartedly agree with the representative you were slamming in the Rutland Herald. And, for you to say “It was refreshing” to have a man dressed as a woman reading a children’s story for a “Devotional,” was a “gift?” Vermont is now following in the depraved footsteps of the rest of the nation and Canada, which you thought was “fun.”
Shame on you and shame on those who are pushing this immoral and repugnant lifestyle on children. No part of a drag queen’s lifestyle should be flaunted in front of young, impressionable minds. I didn’t care what the drag queens do in private or in adult clubs; I do care when it’s being normalized in front of children. The “loud naysayers” should give a clue that most of Vermont government is bringing us down to the gutter.
One other thing, Mr. Notte. The same representative you were implying was closed-minded, did not vote for the $50,000 pay raise that you and other legislators voted “yes” for. Let’s overburden the taxpayers with unsubstantiated bills, but go ahead and give yourself a pay raise starting next year.
Lea Ann Denno lives in East Wallingford.
