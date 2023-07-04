The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is about to promulgate a rule that will set out for the first time the area and depth bounds of a lake upon which anyone may operate a wake boat. These boats are not new, but their use on Vermont lakes has ballooned and shows every sign of continued growth. There is some good news and some bad news in this proposed rule, but first, for those who are not acquainted with them — what the heck is a wake boat?

A wake boat is a power craft designed to create large wakes that allow for surfing behind the boat without needing a towrope; surfers just surf the wake. Wake boats “plow” through the water with their bow up, an orientation that mimics a slow moving power boat that creates a larger wake than a boat on plane. The wake boat maintains its bow-up posture while reaching surfing speeds using big engines and even bigger ballast tanks in the stern of the boat.