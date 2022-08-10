I am a white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant male of the "Age of the Baby Boomers." I remember an occasional high school girl being absent from school and moving away so she wouldn’t be shamed to birth her child or to get an abortion. Stories about women dying from back alley abortions or bleeding out after coat-hanger abortions were spoken of in hushed tones. I never remember a high school boy being shamed for being the father. We were all just told "boys will be boys."

Our founding fathers (no founding mothers) were all white male landowners. They were of European descent, Judeo-Christian sentiment and a paternalistic culture. The European cultural norms of the time kept women politically powerless, unable to vote, own property or represent themselves in court. Their function was to birth the children and obey husbands who could legally beat them. It could be argued there were no other political models to draw from in forming our democracy, but that’s untrue.

