I am a white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant male of the "Age of the Baby Boomers." I remember an occasional high school girl being absent from school and moving away so she wouldn’t be shamed to birth her child or to get an abortion. Stories about women dying from back alley abortions or bleeding out after coat-hanger abortions were spoken of in hushed tones. I never remember a high school boy being shamed for being the father. We were all just told "boys will be boys."
Our founding fathers (no founding mothers) were all white male landowners. They were of European descent, Judeo-Christian sentiment and a paternalistic culture. The European cultural norms of the time kept women politically powerless, unable to vote, own property or represent themselves in court. Their function was to birth the children and obey husbands who could legally beat them. It could be argued there were no other political models to draw from in forming our democracy, but that’s untrue.
On Oct. 5, 1986, the U.S. Congress passed Concurrent Resolution 331 recognizing the Iroquois Confederacy of Nations as having a significant influence on the formation of our Constitution. The Iroquois’ Great Law of Peace empowered their women with significant political powers and respect.
Iroquois women owned the family lodge. When a man married, he joined his wife’s clan, taking his wife's surname for his own. She could divorce a shiftless husband by placing his possessions outside her lodge and asking him to leave. The children would stay with their mother. Women were held in higher esteem because only they could bring life into the world and, in contrast, a man could only take life. To a people who spiritually revered the land as the "Mother Earth," they showed the same reverence toward their women who were thusly honored and valued.
As for reproductive rights: “Should the woman actually conceive and elect not to give birth she had direct access to plants that terminated the pregnancy almost immediately after ingestion and without any painful side effects. Ending a pregnancy did not involve the machinery of government nor did it have legal repercussions. No man was allowed to have any control over that decision … Every child born into the world has an absolute right, under Iroquois law, to adequate food, clothing and shelter. Further, each child is a blessing from the Creator to be treated with respect, dignity and love.” ("Abortion and the Iroquois" by Doug George-Kanentiio, Akwesasne Mohawk). With this in mind, native peoples were appalled that Europeans beat their children. It was inconceivable that an adult would beat a defenseless child. They, therefore, had no need for a welfare system.
Our Bill of Rights and Constitution were considered momentous for their time. They included ways for changes to be made through congressional legislation and amendments. It was not intended to be a static mandate. They also mandated the separation of church and state, as they saw how divisive religious differences could be.
So if we buy the argument of strict constitutionalism the Supreme Court justices are now proposing, then we are going back to a time when a man (term used lightly) could beat his wife or child, when a woman was considered her husband’s property. Then we return to paternalism at its boldest and testosterone at its highest. Will it result in only white male property owners being able to vote? Will it mean women, people of color (by proxy once considered 3/5 a human being) and Native Americans will be disenfranchised of all the rights they have today? It will mean that the separation of church be restored as the founders meant it to be, and not what Christian nationalists would like it to be.
The message? We live in a paternalistic society. It is out of balance. Paternalism implies male dominance, which implies higher levels of testosterone. The principle of "all men” has evolved to be understood as all humans of both sexes and all races, are created equal. It is that ideal of equality that draws others to come to this country. Balance means we should honor and listen to the mothers of the world. Our world needs the women, traditionally seen as the nurturers of life, and not the male-dominated, military-industrial complex our male political leaders support.
Please consider voting for Proposal 5 for reproductive rights. Iroquois women have had these rights for the 1,000 years of their confederacy.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
