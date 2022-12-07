I read with interest John McClaughry’s commentary in the Rutland Herald Tuesday, Nov. 29. He cites the Johnstown flood of 1889 as an analogy for how the recent democratic majority will bring a flood of disastrous laws and regulations to Vermont. Had the predicted Republican red tide occurred, Republicans would have no problems passing their own flood of laws and regulations and it would be the Democrats moaning about the imbalance in the Legislature.

Johnstown and its inhabitants would not have perished if the dam stood. Construction began on the South Fork Dam in 1840. From 1842 to 1851, the construction was stopped for a variety for reasons and only half completed. This delay apparently caused an inherent weakness that precipitated the dam’s ultimate failure. It failed for the first time in 1847 while still only half completed. It failed a second time in 1862 due to heavy rain and poor maintenance. In 1875, five sluice pipes were removed and the top lowered to provide a wider roadway for commerce. It had been managed by three entities over its short life span of 26 years.

