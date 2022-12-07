I read with interest John McClaughry’s commentary in the Rutland Herald Tuesday, Nov. 29. He cites the Johnstown flood of 1889 as an analogy for how the recent democratic majority will bring a flood of disastrous laws and regulations to Vermont. Had the predicted Republican red tide occurred, Republicans would have no problems passing their own flood of laws and regulations and it would be the Democrats moaning about the imbalance in the Legislature.
Johnstown and its inhabitants would not have perished if the dam stood. Construction began on the South Fork Dam in 1840. From 1842 to 1851, the construction was stopped for a variety for reasons and only half completed. This delay apparently caused an inherent weakness that precipitated the dam’s ultimate failure. It failed for the first time in 1847 while still only half completed. It failed a second time in 1862 due to heavy rain and poor maintenance. In 1875, five sluice pipes were removed and the top lowered to provide a wider roadway for commerce. It had been managed by three entities over its short life span of 26 years.
Taking some liberties, let’s assume there was only one manager of the dam over the dam’s life. Borrowing from present-day politics, let’s call the management, Trump Enterprises.
The nine years of delays could have been due to lawsuits. Trump Enterprise would “lawyer-up” to fight the suit. The tactic would have worked well by wearing down the opposition with legal fees until they gave up, as it does today for Trump by manipulating the legal system for his benefit. These delays resulted in weakening the dam. The “art of the deal” for entrepreneurs is to make a profit. Trump Enterprises could cut maintenance costs to do that. The 1875 changes of widening the causeway, improved profitability by allowing increased traffic flow and tolls could be charged to increase cash flow. The Johnstown flood happened because of dam failure. The dam burst because it was poorly built with its inherent weaknesses and poor maintenance.
Now back to present times. Mr. Trump was the developer/contractor of the events prior to and since the 2022 elections. It was his leadership or lack thereof that prevented the pundits from seeing their predicted red tide. Could leading an insurrection against the peaceful transition of power been a reason? Could it be Mr. Trump’s calling any commentary he disagreed with, as fake while promoting his own version of fake news as the truth? P.T. Barnum famously stated, “there’s a sucker born every minute.” Trump has played us for chumps. It seems like the voters exercised their constitutional right by voting to send the message Mr. Trump is a pariah and not to be trusted for all his lies. This is the take-home Vermont Republicans should be acknowledging.
Mr. Trump has touched a sensitive nerve in our divided nation, that there is deep dissatisfaction with our government. Many political leaders act more like spoiled children crying if they do not get their way and like morons. Fostering rage and violence with their yelling and screaming is not the way to solve problems.
I would agree with Mr. McClaughry that having one party (either Republican or Democrat) with complete power to have its way in making laws is not in our best interest. It is time for Democrats and Republicans to cross the aisle and talk with each other as human beings. They need to represent, “We the People.”
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
