Joy is a word that seems to be lost to the past and not commonly heard today. Quiet, another quality has gone missing, having been drowned out by all the yelling of our times. I was able to find both when I visited a small group of women who were quietly knitting in the library of the Castleton Community Center. There wasn’t even the click-clacking of metal knitting needles as theirs were made of wood. The room had a peaceful feeling about it that was a welcome respite from a troubled world.
They gathered with intention of making wool garments, hats, scarves, lap blankets and sweaters. Their children, grandchildren and great-grand children all had these items and yet, they continue to knit. They knit for others, others in need of comfort and warmth from the cold. The items they knit are given to veterans hospitals, area grade school students, the Mission, Dodge House, Fai Haven Concerned, the Legion, the medical center Christmas tree, nursing homes, cancer patients and any group that has a need.
A first impression of the group might be a group of women gathered for a silent retreat of meditation. There is some truth to this as they all agreed that they felt a calm and relaxed feeling while knitting, that they would lose track of time. Not unlike when we are out for a drive and arriving at our destination wondering “how did I get here?” and not remembering the trip itself. Meditation certainly has been shown to improve our health and well-being. That being one of the benefits of their gathering but only part of the reason they return each week.
One can feel the friendship they share when listening to their conversations. They indicated they were rather raucous talking politics before the last presidential election. Darleen said, “we had the world’s problems solved, but nobody would listen.” They are ready to laugh. Mona related how she once dealt with pesky robo calls that never stopped. She simply answered, ”county sheriffs department,” and there was only a click in response. We laughed when she related the story of a delivery of mittens she made to the minister’s house. He took awhile to answer the bell. He opened the door a crack and said, “I don’t have any pants on.” The mittens were left on the doorstep and Mona made a quick exit, never to return.
So, back to the word joy. I once had the opportunity to hear Dr. Patch Adams speak, the one Robin Williams portrayed in the 1989 movie “Patch Adams.” Humor plays a big part of Dr. Adams practice as he believes in humor’s healing capabilities. He spoke of how he avoids the negative news the media focuses on in its reporting that can start one’s day on a negative downhill slide. He instead starts his day with positive ideas. With this positive attitude, he brings healing, joy and laughter to his patients. He summed up his talk with the mantra, “live your joy.” Love what you, do what you love.
I saw so many positive qualities as I visited the knitting group. Joy certainly is one. Behind COVID masks, you can see the smile in their eyes as they go about their work. There is a feeling of calm. There is respect and friendship in abundance. There is the love they share in the giving. They are a real ‘reality show.’ Comedy Central would be a good name for it. I certainly laughed myself silly with them.
Darleen, Janette, Mona, Gretina and Gladys, “Live their Joy” two times a week at the Castleton Community Center. They invite anyone who likes to knit to join then. The public can support their efforts with donations of yarn. You can call the center at (802) 468-3093 for more information.
Theodore Day lives in Castleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.