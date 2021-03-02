As a parent of two children in the Stowe School District, I was shocked to learn how bad the vaping crisis was locally and statewide, and urge our lawmakers to take immediate action.
A few years ago, my kids came home on the bus and told my husband and I that some kids on the bus were vaping. They were familiar with what vaping was which left us concerned because we were not sure whether they actually knew what a vape was. We were also concerned and alarmed this was taking place on the bus, and kids of all ages were on the bus being exposed. So I asked the principals at the high and middle school whether they were also seeing the kids vaping at school, or on school grounds. They confirmed vaping was occurring more frequently than they wanted.
I then focused on educating parents and asking for their help. I started collaborating with Healthy Lamoille Valley (HLV) to better understand the dangers of e-cigarettes. HLV is a coalition of community organizations and individuals working to reduce youth substance misuse and encourage young people to make substance-free healthy choices. Through collaboration with HLV and some really great principals and educators, we were able to organize a Parent Series for youth and their parents to come and learn about what vapes and e-cigarettes were. Our goal was to help youth make better choices by educating parents and youth on the negative impact of these devices on young bodies and developing brains.
Parents were shown the devices, how kids could easily access them online and with gift cards, and also conceal them. Parents were shocked about how little they knew about these devices as parents, as well as how popular these devices were with youth, who knew little about the dangers. Though youth could list a multitude of available flavors, they had no idea of the harm they were doing when they vaped. Many considered the products safe, not realizing the nicotine content or that flavored liquids were chemicals.
We explained vaping products are battery-operated devices that deliver nicotine and flavorings without burning tobacco. In most products, puffing activates the battery-powered heating device, which vaporizes the liquid in the cartridge. The resulting vapor is then inhaled (called “vaping”). Parents were educated about how these products are marketed and deliberately target our youth in particular, making these products attractive when they add flavors youth will like such as cherry, bubble gum, mint and menthol.
I was given the opportunity to testify twice this month before the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare about S.24, legislation that would eliminate the sale of flavored tobacco products and e-liquids. I heard time and time again how the tobacco industry is targeting our youth and in particular, people of color, with flavors such as cherry, bubble gum and menthol. The industry has been particularly aggressive in targeting Blacks with menthol. I heard from Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine and from senators supporting the bill, about how these products are hurting our youth over and over again and why this bill should pass.
Also, I heard from an individual from Reynolds American Inc., about how the passing of this bill will bring in thugs, gangs and create more crime in our communities, and how badly it will hurt the vaping industry’s bottom line. It’s important to put this testimony into context though and consider the motivation of keeping menthol and flavors on the market. Revenue is important to this industry because it is a $220-billion industry of which 36% is from sales of menthol products — menthol products targeted at minorities and kids.
I cannot emphasize enough how critical is it is for our youth and our parents to be fully educated about the dangers around these products. Adults and youth are being duped into thinking these products are a healthy alternative to smoking. They aren’t. Flavors are attracting kids and the nicotine gets them hooked. Menthol is even more insidious as it actually has a pharmacological effect, providing a cooling sensation to the throat and acts as a cough suppressant. It’s an entrance into the world of tobacco that gets them addicted for life.
We need this bill to pass and I, for one, do not care about Reynolds American Inc.'s bottom line. This shouldn’t be about the money. It should be about our kids’ health. I care about the health and well-being of our youth. I care about giving them the correct information, the data, the facts around what they are inhaling and what it is doing to their young brains and bodies. I care about how they feel once they are hooked and need to vape and cannot concentrate on their studies at school because they need that vape. I care about their developing brains and how damaged they are getting with these products.
We need to care about our kids, and I hope you support me in calling on your senators to pass this bill. Tell them we need an environment free from flavored tobacco, more education, and we need organizations such as Healthy Lamoille Valley to be supported to help educate all who need help.
Lastly, I ask that you look at the data from the Vermont Department of Health’s Youth Behavioral Survey that shows the scope of the problem. This self-reported data from youths in Vermont shows the scope of the problem — 26% of high school students use e-cigarettes and almost a third use them daily, a sign of addiction. This is reason to act, and act quickly.
Maria Davies lives in Stowe.
