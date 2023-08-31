Yesterday, doesn’t matter which day it was exactly, things got better. The rain let up for a few hours, and the sun came out. Everything was rich and green, and the flowers raised their heads in my window boxes and looked around to make sure they weren’t going to get beaten again by the storms. Only a very slight breeze passed by, rustling the trees and combing the grass lazily. The sun was warm by about 10 a.m. It was time for a third cup of coffee and a period of relaxation from doing nothing. A rafter of turkeys came out of the woods and got busy pecking for worms. It’s been a good year for worms.
Lots of rain and unforgiving humidity made some people complain this summer. The humidity, competing with the places like Louisiana for weight and duration, could get you wishing for a drier period. We wouldn’t mind some time when there was less mud on the ballfields, or for some days when those who wanted to paint their houses and outbuildings to get to work. This brilliant and peaceful morning stretched into the afternoon; the turkeys had their fill and someone, obviously in a position of turkey authority, said it was time to get back into the woods for a nap. If you had a hammock or a lawn chair, you could fall asleep, thanking whatever god was responsible, for a day like this. Thank you, God, we are not in Louisiana.