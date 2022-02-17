I must say a few words of farewell to Gene Novogradsky who passed last week. He was a friend I always meant to get back in touch with. But never did. We exchanged emails about once a year, vowing to visit as soon as time permitted. Time had other more important ideas.
Gene was an English teacher at the opening of Union 32 High School, and far and away the best English teacher in the place. He had a commanding classroom style, good stories, a flare for making things exciting, a sense of the drama in American literature, and an incredible memory. You may think a memory is not the key to good teaching. But Gene knew and remembered everything. He knew the parents and grandparents of all his students, and their jobs and where they lived and how long they had lived there. Knowing all that helps in several ways. It makes students think you know them personally and directly. And it shows respect for students’ individual backgrounds. And it suggests that if you know all those details, you probably know a great deal more.
Of the original faculty at U-32, there aren’t very many left, and the oddness and dynamics of the place has faded. It is now just a regular Vermont High School sorting out the entirely new set of problems that pester American education. But back then, in the early 1970s, U-32 was something special — an educational circus and a daily marvel. It was opened on the open-school platform, an idea that sounded better than it actually turned out to be. There were no walls between the classrooms, about which I’ll reveal something at the end of this piece. The classes were right next to each other and the sounds of one class blended, or interrupted, the sounds of the next. The place was noisy, so really serious thinking or teaching was damn near impossible. But in the ’70s, with the nation reeling from the disaster of the Vietnam War and the profusion of drug-fired disenchantment, noise and confusion in a school building was thought to be reflective of the noise and confusion outside. And that was something kids might as well learn as early on as possible.
Gene’s ability to hold students’ attention was a major advantage in this atmosphere. He was not stentorian, but he exuded a command presence that I, just back from a year in Vietnam myself, found admirable and valuable. I tried to teach that way myself, but couldn’t really bring it off. In addition to that benefit, Gene was one of the best read people I had ever met. He granted the students the ability to read and understand books far above what the non-entities at the graduate education programs did. He introduced “The Lynching of Orin Newfield” to me, and we taught it to the junior high students. That book was clearly the best Vermont novel ever, and we bought copies in paperback by the hundreds. The book is a roman à clef on the famously unsolved Newbury murder of a farmer whose body was found drowned and trussed in the Connecticut. A School Board member objected because the book is by turns respectful and condemnatory of what Vermont thinks of itself. We fended off the attempts to ban the book itself, and continued to teach it. The furor helped make the decision to use it ever more solid. We often reflected that Vermont wasn’t Tennessee.
Halfway through his fourth year Gene informed me that he had had enough and wanted to do something else. He wanted to take a job at The Times Argus and report on the people of Vermont. I was the English department chair at the time, so I looked a little more closely at his motivation. He said he had now known the children of Vermont, and wanted to see the people, to report of the economy, the jobs people did, and the spirit that made Vermont a special place. The editor of The Times Argus asked me if Gene could write. I said that he must be able to since he was an English teacher. Made sense to me, but I was wrong. He could write, sort of, but a stylebook and an AP lede were too constricting. They put him on a sports beat, and he produced stories with lots of names. Not just players, but parents and grandparents. This is good newspaper writing, since if your name is in the paper you tend to think well of the quality of the editing. But he tended to look beyond the game and the players. In one story he noted that the lights in the Hardwick gymnasium were dim, and something should be done about that. The Hardwick local board got mad. None of the reporter’s business they said. The lights were just fine. So you shut up. Then they installed new lighting.
The reporting job wasn’t working out although some improvement was inevitable. We tried to hire him back, but that didn’t work. And for other reasons he decided to leave Vermont. He went to Brownsville, Texas, a scrubby oil town on the Mexican border. I never understood why, but it was something to do with helping Mexican families fleeing the increasing violence of the border. I said that I had heard the happiness was Brownsville in your rear-view mirror. Gene agreed, but that wasn’t the point. And so we grew distant, and but for the miracle of the internet we would have had no contact. He was in Maine for a while, but never came back to Vermont.
If we had had the opportunity to meet and talk, I would have found it completely enjoyable. I like imagining what the conversation would have been like. He was interesting, informed and erudite on a variety of subjects. And he would probably have remembered tons of details about the students who went there. He would have remembered students, their families and our fellow teachers. But I hope wherever he is, he remembers me fondly, if a little distantly, as a friend, my friend, and how I used to call him the “son of the new city” — Novagradsky.
Jeff Danziger is an editorial cartoonist whose cartoons appear in this paper regularly, along with Teeds in the weekend edition.
