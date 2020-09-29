The first step is complete. Yes, the veto of the Global Warming “Solutions” Act (H.688) by Gov. Phil Scott has been overridden by the Democratic “supermajority” of the Vermont Legislature. Thanks to the lobbying efforts of the plethora of lobbyists on staff at Vermont Natural Resource Council, the Vermont Public Interest Research Group and their financial backers.
What’s next? The Oregon Model – legislation passed in Oregon in 1973 that supported previous legislation for local government plan-making and zoning mandates with deadlines. It also authorized a new state agency, which Vermont’s H.688 will do. The Oregon commission is called Land Conservation and Development Commission and it can take over planning and zoning when a local government fails to comply and enforce conformance with their goals. Please refresh yourselves with Dillon’s Rule and realize the implications of this. And don’t let the fierce independence Vermonters were once famous for, be taken away.
The LCDC created a set of 14 statewide land-use planning goals. Goals that VNRC and VPIRG are now similarly trying to create with the modification of Vermont's Act 250. These objectives include: clustering residential and business/commercial uses into centers, leaving the rural areas for agricultural, extraction industries, forestry and recreation. The rural areas of Oregon are now burning and their centers, particularly Portland, are in a rage of violence.
Are you, as Vermonters, ready to move to the cities and give up your rural homes? Especially now with people vacating these areas to escape the virus, not to mention the call to defund the police departments in these urban areas?
View the video of the Oregon equivalent of VNRC to get the “niceties” of their plan, https://friends.org/land-use/land-use-101
Don’t elect puppets of well-funded lobbyist organizations to carry out their agendas.
Dustin Lang
Franklin
