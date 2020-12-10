Land-grant universities were originally formed to make public education freely available to citizens (National 1995), with the Land Grant Act of 1862 being the first form of federally funded higher education and knowledge production (Act 1862). From these came the 1980 Bayh-Dole Act, making knowledge a market good. 1980s Bayh-Dole Act was for the purpose of “allowing scientists, universities, and small businesses to patent and profit from discoveries they made through federally funded research” (Markel 2013). This article explains why knowledge from federally funded research shouldn’t be able to be lawfully patented.
The United States intellectual property rights (IPRs), are rooted in ex-ante justification. The right to exclusive ownership of a novel idea or invention, derived from the logic that allowing such ownership encourages individuals and firms to increase resources towards innovation. This explanation asserts that IPRs seek to influence the behavior of innovators, before IPRs come into existence (Lemly 2004). Federal patent law was introduced in the United States in the 18th century through “An Act to promote the Progress of Useful Arts.” This act granted innovators 14 years of exclusive production rights, after which their idea or invention could be freely used by the public and private sector (Patent Act 1790). Inventions procured through this act remained societally relevant long after their 14-year exclusion period ran out. More than 200 years later, patents can now be filed to last from 14 to up to 20 years (U.S. Patent and Trademark Office 2020). Yet, according to research done in the 1980s, a majority of technologies that are patented, have lost their utility by the patents expiration (Scotchmer 1991).
On the consumer side, IPRs and the Bayh-Dole Act require taxpaying citizens to pay again for the goods and services produced with federal funding. As a collective human species, we are in the midst of catastrophe with the COVID-19 pandemic. On Aug. 5, Peter Maybarduk, the director of Public Citizen’s Access to Medicines Program, published the article Paying Twice for a Vaccine: Moderna is Taking Taxpayers For a Ride. Maybarduk stated that, due to taxpayer funding, “The so-called Moderna vaccine belongs in significant part to the people of the United States. We paid for it. Federal scientists led the way. It ought to be the people’s vaccine, not a new taxpayer burden” (Maybarduk 2020). Requiring taxpayers to pay for vaccine development and the dose itself is a system inefficiency that’s publicly unjust.
Current patent policy isn’t in society's best interest, as it limits cooperative innovation. Premature deals between universities and private institutions waste public funding, with their funded technology now being used for private benefit (Loise 2010). In order to further mitigate inefficiencies, policy should be introduced to disallow knowledge or innovation using public funding, from being eligible for patents. Furthermore, the enforcement of public property rights upon such knowledge for anyone interested in building upon it further, must be required. For knowledge to be naturally non-rival, and non-excludable, the taxpayers who funded its development require equal and unrestricted access along with any ensuing benefits. Using the example of the publicly funded coronavirus vaccine, the government is able to direct public funding to private researchers. Collaborative efforts enable the government to charge only the bare minimum to cover the marginal costs of production to break even. A government that prioritizes the public good, has nothing to gain from generating profit from its citizenry. This becomes more prevalent when the product in question is subject to the network effect, that is, the more people who have access to it, the more effective it becomes (Adida et al 2013).
In a 2013 article, Dr. Markel wrote, “When the Bayh–Dole Act was written, its aim was primarily to stimulate economic growth by more efficiently mining the untapped scientific riches of hospitals, laboratories, and universities. Much has changed since then.” Facing a climate crisis for which human ecological footprint must be reduced, collective action is required to avoid further environmental degradation. Patents incentivize the development of renewable energy technologies and virus vaccines; however, all federally funded research and development must be considered a public good. Eliminating patented federally funded research transitions away from a knowledge economy and toward a just future.
Claudia Danford, Nathan Davidson, Dominic Portelli are UVM students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.