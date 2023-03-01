We all have one thing in common: Everyone needs water to survive. But all too often we forget water needs our protection, and many of us also forget water comes from somewhere — the lakes and rivers that feed into our reservoirs and aquifers serve as Vermont’s water supply. The Vermont watershed is the lifeblood of our communities. It is crucial to our survival.
With the worsening effects of a warming world, Vermont’s waterways are at risk. As extreme weather events increase in number, it is harder and harder to rely on our systems for clean water. Healthy, intact, freshwater systems (rivers, streams, lakes, ponds, floodplains and wetlands) are the heroes of our watersheds, serving integral functions in the ecosystem as a sponge for floods, filter for pollutants, and as biodiversity hotspots.
The recommendations in the Vermont Climate Action Plan echo this reality. The plan calls for protecting and promoting healthy, connected, river corridors, floodplains and riparian areas along streams and wetlands, in order for Vermont to adjust to the alternating periods of heavy rain and drought caused by climate change. The plan explicitly recognizes that nurturing the health and function of Vermont’s lands and waters supports carbon sequestration and storage, climate resilience and adaptation.
We urge the Vermont Legislature to implement these policies in the plan and pass bills to improve protections for the state’s river corridors, riparian areas and wetlands. These are policies that protect Vermonters’ clean water and, in turn, protect the health and safety of our communities. We cannot turn our backs on clean water.
Riparian areas are the grasses, shrubs and trees that grow along streams — think of them as water edges. When left in their natural, vegetated condition, they serve as buffers to protect our stream and river banks from erosion, and work to filter and slow down stormwater runoff — without riparian areas, water would rush over the sides of a stream bank, into the neighborhoods nearby. Riparian areas also regulate temperature to support fish, and these colder temperatures are increasingly important to protect biodiversity in our streams, as climate changes cause temperatures to rise. Riparian areas provide habitat and travel corridors for wildlife, offering shelter and a place to nest. They are vital for healthy streams and floodplain stability. But in Vermont, most riparian areas are left unprotected, often in bare, unnatural states, putting communities and rivers at risk. Vermont Natural Resources Council is calling for a study to move Vermont towards a statewide program to protect these vital resources.
River corridor protection is also vitally important to address the impacts of climate change. River corridors are the lands adjacent to a river, which allow the river to move and meander without causing damage to surrounding development and working lands. Climate change is expected to increase flood damage by 148%; but floodplain restoration has the potential to reduce these impacts by approximately 20%. If we give the river the room it needs to move, allowing river banks to form and reform as the river evolves, then the river can be a dynamic, resilient system. Protecting the river corridor from encroaching development gives it the space needed to adapt and change with the weather and subsequently, the river's hydrologic processes minimize erosion hazards and provide a healthier functioning system. Unfortunately, as with riparian areas, most river corridors are left unprotected in Vermont. VNRC is calling for the Legislature to enact a program to oversee development in mapped river corridors statewide.
Wetlands are the important, squishy ground where land and water intercept. The quick growth of wetland vegetation, matched with the slow vegetative decay within their saturated soil, provides a sink to absorb and store carbon dioxide, filter pollutants and sediment, and recharge groundwater. Wetland seeps and springs provide cold, clean water to our rivers and lakes, stable temperatures, enhance dissolved oxygen and nurture habitat biodiversity. Further, wetland floodplains provide important water storage from heavy rains (a University of Vermont study found the Otter Creek wetlands and floodplains prevented $1.8 million in damages to the town of Middlebury during Tropical Storm Irene). Wetlands are the filters and sponges of our watersheds — without them, our drinking water is at risk for greater pollution.
We need to improve our protection of wetlands systems and amplify their importance for a healthy Vermont. In the face of climate change, we need to invest in land management practices that improve public safety, provide clean water, and protect habitat for a resilient future for all. VNRC is calling for improvements to wetland protections in Vermont. Specifically, we urge the Legislature to enact a bill that will ensure any impacts to wetlands from development are restored and the significant loss of wetlands Vermont has experienced over decades, is reversed.
Protecting riparian areas, river corridors and wetlands — as called for in the Climate Action Plan — is a crucial first step toward making Vermont resilient in the face of climate change.
Karina Dailey is restoration ecologist and Jon Groveman is policy and water program director, both at Vermont Natural Resources Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.