There’s a tendency for those in the Legislature to assume legislation that has the right intention is, by default, good legislation. Car safety is a good example. Everyone would naturally prefer cars on the road that are safe and fully road-worthy. But when you require yearly inspection, which inevitably imposes thousands of dollars worth of repairs every year, you put a huge number of Vermonters in a very bad position. What are they supposed to do if they cannot afford repairs at that moment? This question seems to be treated as a triviality. It’s not. I’m not suggesting we give up on car inspection. But there are other ways of approaching this issue.
The remedies required to meet the multiple crises we are facing are very expensive, and that is to be expected. But let’s not place the burden of those expenses on those who can least afford them. Look at all of the consequences of your legislation, not just the idealized future outcomes. When a huge swath of Vermonters — and indeed, Americans — cannot find housing, or are paying more than half of their income on housing and, in addition, either have no health insurance or are underinsured, it is not acceptable to craft legislation that exhibits callousness toward this (rather large) group that includes everyone from teachers, social workers and other professionals, to those going through homelessness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.