It was somewhat torturous to read Dan Jones’s commentary about how government, organizations and people are in a state of magical thinking that technology and the growth economy, and consumer system will get us out of the climate crisis jam we find ourselves in. He notes correctly that electric vehicles and petitions will not. He is correct that there is a lot of magical thinking that green consumerism will get us out of the jam. Dan ends by saying serious debate is needed at the state and local levels.
Here’s the way I see it. We do have a very serious problem. The problem has a hell of a lot of momentum to get much worse. There is no substantial, serious commitment and effort to solve the problem on the part of governments, organizations and individuals. We are locked into a system taking us over the cliff. There is no outside force to curb and stop the crisis, except the Earth. The Earth will do its thing without any regard for human beings.
In short, there is no hope for humanity, as long as the money system, the competitive economy prevails. Money, money, money keeps the system going toward the cliff. As long as we have the current money system, and if we make and have more money than is needed to live a decent life, either we use the excess income, making our carbon footprint bigger, or it’s in the bank or invested and someone else is using it to make your carbon footprint bigger.
It is we, as individuals, who are the problem, and we are the solution, if there is a solution this late in the game. We can earn and spend less money. Don’t be fooled by the line that it’s OK to fly because you can offset your carbon footprint. Just stop flying. There are no offsets to burning fossil fuel.
A friend summed up the situation best a few decades ago when he came up with a bumper sticker that said: Earn less money, shortchange the industrial system, buy time for Mother Earth.
It may be too late to buy time, but at least doing everything that we can as individuals will help us to live with ourselves not waiting on government, corporations and organizations to do it for us. There are dozens and dozens of actions or non-actions individuals can take right now, day to day, to reduce our carbon footprint. I try my best to do this so I can live with myself.
Enough said, You can take it from here.
Richard Czaplinski lives in Warren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.