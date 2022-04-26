On Tuesday, April 26, the Vermont General Assembly is working to finalize a transportation bill that already cleared the state Senate by a vote of 29-0. While the current language includes commissioning studies and efforts to seek funding for thoughtful improvements to the Burlington International Airport, Rutland Southern Vermont Regional Airport (RUT) isn’t mentioned at all. This is yet another disappointing example of our Rutland County elected officials failing to advocate for critical Rutland regional economic development infrastructure.
Flashback to a year ago, a glimmer of hope came for RUT’s future on May 20, 2021, in a Herald article titled “Airport bidders dangle NYC flight.” The discussion was of Cape Air’s promise of multi-engine planes, a $50,000 marketing budget and flights to a New York City region airport. While Rutland City Mayor Allaire expressed his support for a competing airline’s bid in the past, he noted apparent satisfaction with Cape Air service and their partnership with Rutland.
Less than two months later came the follow-up article on July 15, 2021, titled “NYC flights off Rutland’s table.” While the core ruling was made by the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), as RUT is a federally administered airport, Mayor Allaire refused to advocate for a change to the order stating, “In the long run, I think it would be an exercise in futility.” There are two critical takeaways from the development of the 2022 transportation bill and the 2021 RUT commercial air service negotiation.
The first is our local and state leaders are ineffective and/or absent when it comes to long-term economic development infrastructure projects. In 2021, the dereliction of duty was clear and in 2022, we are witnessing it once again. How do Rutland County local and state leaders expect to secure quality air transportation infrastructure when there is no commitment towards fighting for our fair share?
The second takeaway is the failure of Rutland’s local and state leaders to take steps to bring control of RUT’s future back to Vermont and the Rutland region. The way we regain the final decision on this critical economic infrastructure investment and air service contracts is through increasing RUT enplanements from 5,500 to 10,000 passengers per year. This would not only unlock approximately $1 million in annual Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funds for infrastructure development and marketing but also reestablish decision making control with the Vermont Department of Transportation (VDOT) and local government. The only way we reach these numbers is with larger planes and new routes, to close the 4,500 annual passenger deficit.
The path to larger planes and new routes starts with utilizing a portion of the five-year federal allocation of $28 million earmarked for Vermont airports in the 2021 “Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.” Combined with state, local and public-private partnerships, the already allocated federal dollars would go a long way towards improving the facilities at RUT. As noted in past airport and FAA studies, the improvements our airport requires include the installation of an air traffic control tower, runway upgrades, approach capabilities and improvements to airline services.
It is my hope that our leaders will open their eyes to the fact that these critical infrastructure improvements are the way we ease commerce and travel for our region which unlocks greater economic development, increased tax base and drives growth in well-paying jobs for the region. Before that can happen, our leaders will have to realize none of this takes place if they continue to view advocacy for key economic development infrastructure as, to paraphrase Mayor Allaire, “an exercise in futility.” We need leaders who will fight for our fair share and recognize that infrastructure investments are the key to our future.
Max Cummings lives in Rutland Town.
