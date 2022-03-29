“Half of US Population Exposed to Adverse Lead Levels in Early Childhood.” That alarming headline appears on an article in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences,” published March 7. No less alarming was the conclusion that, as of 2015, lead exposure had cost the U.S. population nearly a billion IQ points.
In blunt terms, the nation has been dumbed down by lead exposure — particularly from leaded gasoline which, fortunately, is now banned. Lead pipes and other sources have contributed to Americans’ toxic exposure over many decades. According to the authors of the “Proceedings” article, the loss of intelligence averaged out to 2.6 IQ points for every person in the country.
The damage from lead exposure is done, but at least the offending substance has been recognized and steps taken to reduce exposure in the future and mitigate the damage.
Now consider fluoride. Think about our widespread exposure to it — accidentally from its presence in numerous products and processes and deliberately from the government-promoted policy of fluoridation.
Increasingly, science is pointing to fluoride exposure as a cause of lowered IQ at levels found in water supplies fluoridated at the recommended concentration of 0.7 parts per million. Rutland’s water is fluoridated at about that level.
Meanwhile, a host of peer-reviewed scientific studies, tell us that exposure of a pregnant woman or bottle-fed infant to fluoridated water is likely to lower the IQ of the child. Three of the strongest recent studies were funded by the U.S. government.
“Those who forget history are doomed to repeat it.” Remember that famous quotation?
The recent report on lead exposure and its consequences is a timely reminder of our history. The science on fluoridation tells us we are repeating that experience, even as we cope with the lead exposures of the past.
Approximately 73% of the U.S. population — more than 200 million people — is on fluoridated water systems. Aside from the particularly vulnerable — fetuses of pregnant women and formula-fed babies — other adults and children are exposed to a variety of potential harms from fluoride. A growing body of science continues to point to ill effects, including mottling of the teeth, kidney problems, bone fractures, incidence of ADHD, and more.
As the song says, “When will they ever learn? When will they ever learn?”
Jack Crowther lives in Rutland.
