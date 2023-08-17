Atheists and agnostics are considered nontheists. They generally do not believe in deities, in terms of expressing negation or absence. Even so, many people insist we all need to have something to believe in. Yet beliefs are an acquired learned behavior. No one is born with belief.

Long before spirits became gods and gods became religions, the real-time daily fear of the unknown by ancient ignorant peoples led to developing nonspecific individual spiritualities. Humans lacked the intellectual tools to combat the fearful unknown with reason and rational thinking. It was the later development of spiritualities merging into organized religions that ensured the future of make-believe rather than logic would dominate the evolution of human consciousness.