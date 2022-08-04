I want to discuss the root cause of the recent attacks on hunters in Vermont. This type of violence against community members who hunt is a direct result of the way anti-hunting groups in the state have chosen to vilify their neighbors who hunt. This is the natural result of seven years of propaganda and misinformation, and it is entirely predictable.

With terms like sadist, psychopath and abuser used to describe community members, it is no wonder such an event has now occurred twice. The surprise, perhaps, is it took so long. This event and last year’s attack on another member of the community should send a message to everyone associated with these groups even peripherally that it is time to step back and reevaluate their support.

